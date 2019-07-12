No Down Time For This Animal-Loving Rookie

(Editor's Note: With training camp just around the corner, let's continue to meet the new faces on the Cowboys roster. Today we continue the series with defensive end Joe Jackson.)

How He Got Here: In his three years at Miami, Jackson was a disruptive player behind the line of scrimmage, totaling 37.5 tackles for loss in his career. In 2018, the junior pass-rusher led the Hurricanes with nine sacks, helping him earn All-ACC honorable mention. Jackson joined teammate Mike Jackson as the first players drafted by the Cowboys from Miami since 1993.

Bet You Didn't Know: Jackson had some company in his move from Florida to Texas. His new home near the Cowboys' facility include all five of his pets. Jackson said he has two dogs, two ferrets and a cat. "It was a little tough at first but they all get along with each other. But I love it. I just love animals."

Quotable: "There's a lot of things you can do, but it's about the little things. In this time that we have off before camp, I've got to stay in this playbook every day and work on the little things. I'm working on my get-off. It's nowhere near where the vets are. These are things they've already mastered. I'm just trying to get to their level." -Joe Jackson on what he can do before camp to get himself ready to compete.

Role/Roster Chances: One of two defensive ends drafted by the Cowboys along with Jalen Jelks, Jackson will have his work cut out for him to make this team, especially considering the Cowboys have some depth at end with starters such as D-Law and Quinn, followed by Crawford, Charlton, Armstrong, Hyder and perhaps Gregory, depending on his status with the NFL. Still, the Cowboys drafted Jackson for a reason in the fifth round. He'll get plenty of chances to prove himself, especially in camp when some of the veteran pass-rushers will be held out due to injuries.