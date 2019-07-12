 Skip to main content
Advertising

Role Call | 2019

No Down Time For This Animal-Loving Rookie

Jul 12, 2019 at 12:00 PM
No-Down-Time-For-This-Animal-Loving-Rookie-hero

(Editor's Note: With training camp just around the corner, let's continue to meet the new faces on the Cowboys roster. Today we continue the series with defensive end Joe Jackson.)

How He Got Here: In his three years at Miami, Jackson was a disruptive player behind the line of scrimmage, totaling 37.5 tackles for loss in his career. In 2018, the junior pass-rusher led the Hurricanes with nine sacks, helping him earn All-ACC honorable mention. Jackson joined teammate Mike Jackson as the first players drafted by the Cowboys from Miami since 1993.

Bet You Didn't Know: Jackson had some company in his move from Florida to Texas. His new home near the Cowboys' facility include all five of his pets. Jackson said he has two dogs, two ferrets and a cat. "It was a little tough at first but they all get along with each other. But I love it. I just love animals."

Quotable: "There's a lot of things you can do, but it's about the little things. In this time that we have off before camp, I've got to stay in this playbook every day and work on the little things. I'm working on my get-off. It's nowhere near where the vets are. These are things they've already mastered. I'm just trying to get to their level." -Joe Jackson on what he can do before camp to get himself ready to compete.

Role/Roster Chances: One of two defensive ends drafted by the Cowboys along with Jalen Jelks, Jackson will have his work cut out for him to make this team, especially considering the Cowboys have some depth at end with starters such as D-Law and Quinn, followed by Crawford, Charlton, Armstrong, Hyder and perhaps Gregory, depending on his status with the NFL. Still, the Cowboys drafted Jackson for a reason in the fifth round. He'll get plenty of chances to prove himself, especially in camp when some of the veteran pass-rushers will be held out due to injuries.

Bryan Broaddus' Take: A player that I am taking a "wait and see" approach with. Coaches/scouts couldn't believe that he was still available when they selected him in the 5th round in this past draft. Physically looks the part but not going to blow you away in helmets and shorts – he's a full-pads player who needs contact and one-on-one battles. Powerful guy. Is going to shine in those situations where he can beat on someone. Has played some big time football during his college career so the challenge of making this club will not be too much for him. Will been in a battle with some other young players at the position so it's going to be on him to make this work. He has plenty of fans so if he plays well he's got a chance.

Related Content

news

Role Call: Empey Adds Pedigree to Center Spot

As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster. The series continues today with rookie center James Empey.
news

Role Call: USC Rookie Among Crowded CB Room

This series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies, and veterans alike. The series continues today with rookie cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart.
news

Role Call: Jaquarii Roberson Looking To Catch On

It's a crowded Cowboys receiver depth chart, for sure, but rookie WR Jaquarii Roberson will look to find a spot in preseason after a strong college career.
news

Role Call: Rookie OT Has Championship Experience

The Cowboys made a point to add youth to the offensive line in the draft, but they're also hopeful a rookie free agent such as Amon Simon could figure into the mix.
news

Role Call: Can Mosely Compete For CB Spot?

With Trevon Digs cementing himself as the No.1 guy at the position, and Jourdan Lewis, Anthony Brown, and CJ Goodwin next up on the depth chart, Mosely will have his work cut out for him for playing time. 
news

Role Call: Rookie Bell Turning Heads This Offseason

The Cowboys have a history of finding undrafted players and turning them into starters, if not superstars. After his stellar offseason, could safety Markquese Bell be the next player on that list?
news

Can George Iloka Win A Starting Job?

George Iloka enters training camp with more experience than any other Cowboys safety, but will that be enough to earn him a significant role?
news

Brandon Knight Has Guard/Tackle Flexibility

The Cowboys' offensive line room is stacked, but Brandon Knight's positional flexibility could give him a leg up as he bids to earn a roster spot.
news

Could This Rookie Safety Push For Snaps?

Donovan Wilson has a lot of competition in front of him, but it's clear why the Cowboys drafted the rookie safety in the sixth round.
news

Randall Cobb Produces Powerful Potential

Receiver Randall Cobb's potential threat in this offense is one that can't be ignored.
news

A Word To The Wise For This Cowboys Rookie

Daniel Wise is the third member of his family to reach the NFL, and the Dallas-area native is looking to stick around in the Cowboys' defensive line rotation.
news

Walker's Non-Stop Motor Needs to Stay Running

The Cowboys made it a priority to draft a pass-rushing defensive tackle early in the draft. But they might have found yet another one in rookie free agent Ricky Walker. 
Advertising