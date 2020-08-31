No Names Or Jersey Numbers? McCarthy Explains

ARLINGTON, Texas – For the first 11 training camp practices, the Cowboys' practice jerseys looked, well, like practice jerseys always look: numbers on the front and back, and this year, the addition of last names on the back.

"We talked about it this past week and frankly, this is such a unique season on so many fronts," he said. "I can't tell you the number of conversations you have about competitive advantage and disadvantage, and frankly with the fact that we were televising the practice here tonight, we would be exposing our younger players to an evaluation process that the other teams really are not exposing their team to. That was the reason behind going with the white and blue shirts this evening."