NYGvsDAL10 Spot: Week 10 | 2023

Nov 08, 2023 at 01:17 PM

X Factors: 10 game-changers for Cowboys & Giants

The first meeting was a 40-0 blowout by the Cowboys in Week 1. But let's see how things have changed for each team as the Giants come to AT&T Stadium on Sunday for a rematch.

Since the Super Bowl is always the goal for every team, we decided to rank the Top 10 X-factors for the Cowboys and Rams, using roman numerals, since 10 = X.

Here we go, these 10 guys will likely be big difference-makers one way or another.

Big Picture: 10 Storylines for Giants & Cowboys

BigPicture-NYGvsDAL-hero

The Cowboys are coming off a tough loss to the Eagles while the Giants are limping through the season with several injury issues. They're at 2-7 after a 30-6 loss to the Raiders, while the Cowboys are sitting at 5-3.

Here are the 10 big storylines for the week, with five for the Giants and five for the Cowboys.

CeeDee Lamb calls career-best day 'stepping stone' to future

After posting career-highs in receptions (12) and receiving yards (158), CeeDee Lamb said that his performance today is only a stepping stone towards what's to come this season.
McCarthy on Giants: 'We need to handle business'

What began as a season of optimism for the Giants has devolved into anything but, and it was the Cowboys who struck the first blow; and they need to rinse and repeat in Week 10.
Updates: Tyron misses walkthrough with illness

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
Jake Ferguson on chemistry with Dak, Year 2 leap

There were questions this offseason about what the Dallas Cowboys' tight ends production would look like post-Dalton Schultz, but Jake Ferguson is better than advertised.
