NYGvsDAL10 Spot: Week 10 | 2023

X Factors: 10 game-changers for Cowboys & Giants
The first meeting was a 40-0 blowout by the Cowboys in Week 1. But let's see how things have changed for each team as the Giants come to AT&T Stadium on Sunday for a rematch.
Since the Super Bowl is always the goal for every team, we decided to rank the Top 10 X-factors for the Cowboys and Rams, using roman numerals, since 10 = X.
Here we go, these 10 guys will likely be big difference-makers one way or another.
Big Picture: 10 Storylines for Giants & Cowboys
The Cowboys are coming off a tough loss to the Eagles while the Giants are limping through the season with several injury issues. They're at 2-7 after a 30-6 loss to the Raiders, while the Cowboys are sitting at 5-3.
Here are the 10 big storylines for the week, with five for the Giants and five for the Cowboys.