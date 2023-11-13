Big Facts: 10 mind-boggling stats & records vs NYG

There were many numbers that took center stage during the 49-17 win over the Giants in Week 10. So many, that there is a need for a special edition of post-game 'big facts' from the blowout win. Here are the 10 most eye-popping statistics from the historic win.

Going for 640 – The Cowboys had the most offensive yards in a game in 57 years. The 640 yards of offense was just 12 short of the franchise record of 652 against the Eagles back in 1966. The Cowboys won that game over Philly, 56-7.

Running it Up – The Cowboys outgained the Giants by 468 total yards, 640 to 172. The largest total yard differential in an NFL game since 1979, when the Rams outgained the Seahawks by 482 yards. This also comes after the Giants tallied 57 of their 172 total yards during their late-fourth quarter scoring drive.

Spreading the Love – For the first time in franchise history, the Cowboys had two different receivers with 150+ yards and two runners with 50+ rushing yards in a single game. Brandin Cooks (173) and CeeDee Lamb (151) put on a show in the receiving end with Rico Dowdle (79) and Tony Pollard (55) providing ground support.

Cowboys WR-150s – As receivers, Cooks (173) and Lamb (151) are the first pair of receivers to have over 150 yards in a game in Cowboys history since Tony Hill (181) and Doug Cosbie (159) accomplished the feat in 1985 against Detroit.

Historic Lamb – CeeDee Lamb established an NFL record for the most consecutive games with 10+ catches and over 150 receiving yards. Lamb caught 12 passes for 158 yards against the Rams, followed by 11 catches for 191 yards vs. Philadelphia last week and then 11 catches for 151 against the Giants on Sunday.

Giant Point Differential – By beating the Giants 40-0 and now 49-17, it gave the Cowboys a combined 89-17 score over their NFC East rivals in two games this year. The 72-point difference is the most in franchise history by the Cowboys against one team in a season. The previous mark was 66 points against the Eagles in 1969. It's also the 6th-largest by any NFL team against one opponent in the Super Bowl era.

Bland to the Record Books – DaRon Bland is the first Cowboys player in 42 years, and just the second ever, to have five interceptions in each of his first two seasons. Bland picked off his fifth pass on Sunday to equal last year's total of five. Only Everson Walls has ever accomplished that, picking off an NFL-rookie record 11 passes in 1981 and then had seven in 1982.

DaRon vs. Sherman – Bland is the first player since Richard Sherman to have 10 interceptions in his first two seasons as a fifth-round pick. Sherman was drafted by the Seahawks in 2011 out of Stanford. Bland was a fifth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2022 out of Fresno State.

Finding Ferg – Jake Ferguson became just the seventh tight end in Cowboys history and the first in 12 years to catch a touchdown in three straight games. Jason Witten has the record with five straight and was the last tight end with three straight in 2011.