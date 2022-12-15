OBJ to Cowboys "Could Break" Sooner Than Later

"I don't want to talk about that ... but stand by," Jones said after the meetings concluded. "This thing could break."

While it wouldn't exactly be considering "breaking news" considering the Cowboys and Beckham have been linked now for nearly a month. OBJ visited the Cowboys' headquarters back on Dec. 5 in Frisco. That's when the medical team got a chance to evaluate Beckham's knee, which suffered a torn ACL in February. Even OBJ himself has hinted that he might not be ready to play until the postseason.

The Cowboys acquired Hilton this week with Jones stating the biggest reason is that the former Colts standout is "ready to go" right now and could even play on Sunday in Jacksonville.

But despite Hilton joining a receiving group that includes CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Noah Brown and James Washington, the Cowboys – especially Jones – still has interest in adding OBJ, even if it means he might not suit up until the playoffs.

"Great players make great plays. Great ones make exceptional plays," Jones said to the media. "And so I hope we advance here where a handful of great plays, if I may be arm waving about it, could be the difference in a world championship."

If the Cowboys sign Beckham, it would have to be a creative deal for the rest of the season, assuming the veteran wide receiver would immediately go to IR for the rest of the regular season. The reason Jones likely said it has to be "sooner than later" is so OBJ can return in the four-week period and be ready for any postseason game, if he's medically cleared.