OL La'el Collins, LB Damien Wilson among 4 new additions

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys signed four players to the practice squad on Thursday as offensive tackle La'el Collins, linebacker Damien Wilson, running back SaRodorick Thompson and wide receiver Racey McMath have all joined the practice squad ahead of the week 18 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

After being widely regarded as a first-round talent in the 2015 NFL Draft, Collins went undrafted after being involved in an investigation around the shooting death of a former girlfriend. Collins was never named as a suspect and was only questioned by police, but his draft stock plummeting allowed the Cowboys to pick him up as a quality undrafted free agent signing.

Collins spent seven seasons with the Cowboys and started 71 games before being allowed to seek a trade in the 2022 offseason. Shortly after, he was released by the team with three years remaining on his contract.

He spent one season with the Cincinnati Bengals where he tore his ACL in the team's week 16 matchup and required a whole offseason of rehab to get back to full strength. He started the 2023 season on the injured reserve list before being released by the Bengals in September.

Wilson was drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft and played in all 64 games that took place in his four seasons with the team and was a starter for 22 of them.

After the expiration of his rookie deal, he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs and started in all 29 games that he played in two seasons while winning a Super Bowl in 2019. He then spent one year with the Jacksonville Jaguars – starting in all 17 games – and one season with the Carolina Panthers before being released by the latter this past March.

Thompson, a rookie out of Texas Tech, has spent time on the practice squads for both the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks since going undrafted in the 2023 draft. A 6-foot-0, 215-pound power back, Thompson rushed for 2,664 yards and 40 touchdowns in his time at Texas Tech after graduating from nearby Carrollton Ranchview High School.

McMath, a native of New Orleans, was drafted in the sixth round by the Tennessee Titans in the 2021 draft out of LSU and appeared in 14 games, hauling in four receptions for 48 yards. He was waived following training camp this past August and spent time on the Indianapolis Colts practice squad before signing with Dallas.