Open Practices Returning To Ford Center in Frisco

Frisco, Texas – Training Camp at The Star presented by American Airlines is returning to Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

The Dallas Cowboys will return from their portion of training camp in Oxnard, California to host back-to-back practices as part of 2022 Training Camp presented by American Airlines at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. Training Camp practices provide fans the opportunity to see Dallas Cowboys players and coaches as they prepare for the 2022 season.

The Training Camp schedule in Frisco will kick off with Cowboys Night presented by American Airlines on Tuesday, August 23rd at 4:00 p.m. with a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, live DJ and Host, Rowdy, interactive games, giveaways and more on Tostitos Championship Plaza. Doors to Ford Center will be open to the public starting at 4:45 p.m. in advance of the start of practice which is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m.

Cowboys Night will be broadcast live from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on TXA 21 and will be hosted by Bill Jones and Isaiah Stanback with also segments featuring all the writers from DallasCowboys.com including Nick Eatman, Rob Phillips, Kyle Youmans, Patrik Walker and Mickey Spagnola.

The opening ceremony will take place at 5:15 p.m. which will include a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and remarks from Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones before the 6:00 p.m. open practice session.

One more practice held on Wednesday, August 24th at 6:00 p.m will take place as part of 2022 Training Camp presented by American Airlines.

Both Dallas Cowboys Training Camp practices are free and open to the public.

For details on 2022 Cowboys Night and Training Camp presented by American Airlines at The Star in Frisco, visit www.TheStarInFrisco.com.