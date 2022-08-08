Training Camp | 2022

Presented by

Open Practices Returning To Ford Center in Frisco

Aug 08, 2022 at 01:00 PM
22TrainingCamp_2560x1440

Frisco, Texas – Training Camp at The Star presented by American Airlines is returning to Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

The Dallas Cowboys will return from their portion of training camp in Oxnard, California to host back-to-back practices as part of 2022 Training Camp presented by American Airlines at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. Training Camp practices provide fans the opportunity to see Dallas Cowboys players and coaches as they prepare for the 2022 season.

The Training Camp schedule in Frisco will kick off with Cowboys Night presented by American Airlines on Tuesday, August 23rd at 4:00 p.m. with a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, live DJ and Host, Rowdy, interactive games, giveaways and more on Tostitos Championship Plaza. Doors to Ford Center will be open to the public starting at 4:45 p.m. in advance of the start of practice which is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m.

Cowboys Night will be broadcast live from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on TXA 21 and will be hosted by Bill Jones and Isaiah Stanback with also segments featuring all the writers from DallasCowboys.com including Nick Eatman, Rob Phillips, Kyle Youmans, Patrik Walker and Mickey Spagnola.

The opening ceremony will take place at 5:15 p.m. which will include a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and remarks from Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones before the 6:00 p.m. open practice session.

One more practice held on Wednesday, August 24th at 6:00 p.m will take place as part of 2022 Training Camp presented by American Airlines.

Both Dallas Cowboys Training Camp practices are free and open to the public.

For details on 2022 Cowboys Night and Training Camp presented by American Airlines at The Star in Frisco, visit www.TheStarInFrisco.com.

All times are listed in CDT, unless otherwise noted. Practice times subject to change. Admission and parking are free and open to the public. Entry is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Related Content

news

Updates: Plan For Anthony Barr; Injury Updates

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

RB Coach: No. 3 Back Will Have Sizable Role In 2022

With so much focus on the top two running backs, the Cowboys certainly won't forget about their third back, especially if he's going to have a much bigger role in 2022.

news

Catch-Up: High Barr, Dak 1-on-1 & Live Practice

The Cowboys have put their second week of training camp in the books and it was full of excitement. Recap the last 7 days that included the signing of Anthony Barr, a sit-down with Dak Prescott and a two-hour live stream of practice.

news

Wooten Wore Many Hall-Worthy Hats In Career

We also discovered on that date that former Cowboys scout, personnel man and pro personnel director John Wooten has advanced into the final 12 of the coach/contributor finalists.

news

Camp Notes: Jerry on Anthony Barr; Micah Tyson?

There are so many topics to cover at training camp. Check out the daily notebook that dives into plenty of issues, from the newly-signing Anthony Barr to backup QB to expectations for Micah Parsons.

news

Practice Points: Noah Brown Shines; Kicking Woes

Highlights from Saturday's practice included a big day from Noah Brown, but on the flip side, the kickers continue to struggle. Check out the talking points from practice.

news

Camp Notes: Edwards-Barr Reunion & WR Youth

Follow here for the latest Dallas Cowboys news and notes from training camp in Oxnard, Calif.

news

Spagnola: Finally Deciding To Belly Up To Barr

Find out why head coach Mike McCarthy, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and linebacker coach George Edwards are sleeping well these days.

news

Barr Chose Dallas Because 'This Is A Contender'

Newly-signed linebacker Anthony Barr has a connection in former Vikings assistant George Edwards. But the reason he signed with the Cowboys came down to potential team success.

news

Dak Refusing To Be Worried About WR Corps

The wide receiver position has taken its hits here lately, but from Dak Prescott's perspective, not only he's not concerned, but rather "excited" about the young guys.

news

Battlegrounds: How Anthony Barr Affects LB Reps

Straight from the campgrounds in Oxnard, don't miss any developments surrounding the Cowboys' preseason and training camp position battles.

Advertising