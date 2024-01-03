Parsons, Ferguson: Treat the finale like the opener

"First, it starts with your routine," said Ferguson. "It's about your process, starting from Monday. We come in, we watch tape and then we flush it because it's on to the next. You've got to do everything in your power to get your body and mind right so that, on Wednesday when we start going over the game plan, we're locked in and there are no hiccups.

"… You don't wanna go overboard and push it too much."

If nothing else, and trust that there is so much else, the Cowboys need to improve upon their 3-5 record on the road heading into the playoffs, and especially considering falling to 3-6 on the season — as concerning as that would be, in and of itself — would also guarantee their path to the Super Bowl is forced through a series of away games.

That's not exactly ideal for the Cowboys, who have yet to figure out the Dr. Jekyll versus Mr. Hyde dynamic over the past several months.

"Just play hard," said former Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore. "We've been playing hard all season so just stick to that routine, and focus. These upcoming games are gonna be very important, so we've just gotta lock in more."