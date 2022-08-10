Parsons on Barr's Role: 'We Might Switch Up'

"There's a possibility," said Parsons, before dropping a bit of a preview into what their music might sound like. "But don't forget, Barr told me he likes to rush too, so to have that switch-up - it'll be nice."

Parsons obviously isn't the only one who is imagining such a schematic. Will McClay, the team's Vice President of Player Personnel who helped engineer the signing, hears the same tune playing in his head.

"He brings another element to the defense where you can move certain guys around," said McClay. " ... We're a young defense, so the more leadership you can bring that can play, I think that helps us. ... His professionalism is No. 1. Then we get on the field, and you can put Micah over here, you can put Leighton in a certain spot, you can bring a safety down - [Barr] gives you so much flexibility, defensive-wise, to do a number of different things.

"That's why he was attractive, because of his skill sets. Just like when he came out [of UCLA], he was the precursor to Micah because what was he going to do better? Rush off the edge or play the linebacker position? [They have] the same skill set, and it allows you to do different things.

"The way teams use athletic tight ends, you have to have the matchup players and all those things, and [Barr] allows you to do multiple and different things."

This is a sizable nod to Barr's versatility and just how defensive coordinator Dan Quinn plans to use him in conjunction with Parsons, the goal being to keep opposing offenses guessing on a snap-to-snap basis. Barr certainly has the ability to rush the passer, as his collegiate film (and some of his reps in a Vikings uniform) readily shows, but while not tasked with doing it much in Minnesota, that might change a bit once he gets settled in Dallas.

The four-time Pro Bowl linebacker spoke on Friday about what his role alongside Parsons might look like.

"I'm just trying to continue to help him unlock his game," Barr said. "And to allow him to best player he can be. Obviously, he had the great start last year - pretty amazing what he was able to accomplish. I think he can just continue to elevate and take it to the next level. I'm hoping to be a tool and a resource to him, and also learn from him."