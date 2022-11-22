Past/Present: HOF Semifinalists Includes Woodson 

7 / 32

Former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman has a new role this football season. Technically, he's doing what he's done for nearly two decades – broadcast football games on TV. But now, he's moved from Fox to ESPN for Monday Night Football.

Aikman will call less Cowboys games now, but he's not stopped following the team, especially since he still lives in Dallas. This week, Aikman and Joe Buck were on a media conference call to discuss his new gig. And the first question posed to Aikman was about the Cowboys overall.

Here was his response:

With the Cowboys, of course, with me living right here in Dallas, I get it every day. I kind of am able to keep up with them a lot easier, but the Cowboys, as you probably know, they've always been left-tackle dependent. They've really struggled when Tyron Smith has missed time in years past. A great player, of course. They've had to get used to him being gone a little bit more. He has had a number of injuries he has to kind of fight through and miss some time. It's a lot. I mean, it's a lot when you then put in a rookie now. I understand. I have heard Stephen Jones and the Cowboys, and it's the right response that that's why they drafted the rookie at left tackle was to eventually take over for Tyron Smith. They just didn't envision that it would be Week 1. I think you probably in the back of your mind think that, yeah, this could happen at some point during the season, but you don't expect to lose a starter going into the first game of the season and now possibly maybe for the entire year. You can do some things. It definitely affects you, of course, when you have to start giving help to tackles. Not to get too much football jargon, but you can turn protection and a lot of those types of things, but it affects them. Mike McCarthy historically has not been a guy who has wanted to help his tackles. We've seen that in Green Bay. Sometimes he was criticized for it. So it is a big blow to them. I know Tampa is dealing with the same stuff when are you talking about Week 1. They've had some injuries along their offensive line as well. -Nick Eatman