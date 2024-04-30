Pick by Pick: An outlook for Marshawn Kneeland

VP of Player Personnel Will McClay: "The number one thing about him is the high effort and motor that he plays with. Then to be talented, physically talented enough to play at this level. We noticed him early on. [Brett] Maxie is the area scout who brought him to our attention early, and the more you watch him, the more you see NFL traits and the traits that we are looking for on the defensive side; playing hard all the time and having the ability to rush the passer outside and inside. We've talked about it before, as hard as DLaw [DeMarcus Lawrence] played at Boise State, there are some similarities there. That is what we thought about him."