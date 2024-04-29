Pick by Pick: What to expect from Tyler Guyton

What He's Bringing: Guyton is bringing some size, youth, potential and hungriness to the O-line room. One thing was rather evident in the first couple days after he was drafted: Guyton is excited to be here with the Cowboys. Now, one might argue that doesn't mean a lot if he's not capable of doing the job. But others would say that it does, because if a player cares that much about being here and wanting to be great, then he'll do what it takes to make it happen. Guyton already had conversations with Tyler Smith and Zack Martin in the first 24 hours after being picked. He seems ready to jump right into the mix, which is exactly what the Cowboys want by taking him in the first round.

Where He's Playing: Unlike a few other players taken in this year's draft, there is no real secret to where Guyton is projected to play. He's a left tackle all the way. Now the question is, will he be ready to play right away? But usually, when a player is drafted in the first round, the expectation is that he is ready right now, or will be soon. There are always exceptions and the Cowboys saw that last year with Mazi Smith. But Tyler Guyton is projected to jump right in at left tackle, keeping Tyler Smith at left guard, where he played last year. There could be a learning curve considering Guyton played right tackle last year at Oklahoma (protecting the blind-side of a left-handed quarterback), and will now move to the left side. But the first-round pick said over the weekend he doesn't think it will be a difficult transition and fully expects to compete right away at left tackle. Other candidates who could battle for that spot include veteran Chuma Edoga, Matt Waletzko and Asim Richards. But make no mistake, the pick was made for Guyton to start and start right away.