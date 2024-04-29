Pick by Pick: What to expect from Tyler Guyton

FRISCO, Texas – And now the evaluation process begins. The Cowboys completed the NFL Draft over the weekend, selecting eight players, including five on the line of scrimmage.
The Cowboys made sure to add some bulk on both the offensive and defensive lines with their first three picks.
Before the rookies officially arrive for a minicamp in 10 days, let's take a closer look at each selection, with what they've done, how they might fit and what was said about the pick over the weekend.
Today, let's start with first-round pick Tyler Guyton.
- Name: Tyler Guyton
- Position: Offensive Tackle
- School: Oklahoma
- Selection: 1st round (29th overall)
Inside access views from the arrival of the Dallas Cowboys first round selection, T Tyler Guyton to the Star in Frisco, TX.
What He's Bringing: Guyton is bringing some size, youth, potential and hungriness to the O-line room. One thing was rather evident in the first couple days after he was drafted: Guyton is excited to be here with the Cowboys. Now, one might argue that doesn't mean a lot if he's not capable of doing the job. But others would say that it does, because if a player cares that much about being here and wanting to be great, then he'll do what it takes to make it happen. Guyton already had conversations with Tyler Smith and Zack Martin in the first 24 hours after being picked. He seems ready to jump right into the mix, which is exactly what the Cowboys want by taking him in the first round.
Where He's Playing: Unlike a few other players taken in this year's draft, there is no real secret to where Guyton is projected to play. He's a left tackle all the way. Now the question is, will he be ready to play right away? But usually, when a player is drafted in the first round, the expectation is that he is ready right now, or will be soon. There are always exceptions and the Cowboys saw that last year with Mazi Smith. But Tyler Guyton is projected to jump right in at left tackle, keeping Tyler Smith at left guard, where he played last year. There could be a learning curve considering Guyton played right tackle last year at Oklahoma (protecting the blind-side of a left-handed quarterback), and will now move to the left side. But the first-round pick said over the weekend he doesn't think it will be a difficult transition and fully expects to compete right away at left tackle. Other candidates who could battle for that spot include veteran Chuma Edoga, Matt Waletzko and Asim Richards. But make no mistake, the pick was made for Guyton to start and start right away.
What They're Saying: Here are some quotes that came out of draft weekend after the Guyton pick:
- Head coach Mike McCarthy: "My first exposure was the zoom, when I was at the Combine. I loved his personality and I enjoyed his story. These young men, their path, and what they go through. I think it is important in judging where their foundation is and what you have to build on too. Will can talk about the visits at Oklahoma, but everything was very, very positive. Going to outside, the ceiling, excitement and obviously all the gifts he has physically, he's definitely a profound pick for us at left tackle."
- VP of Player Personnel Will McClay: "When you get an opportunity to pick someone with those tools and I think we've got somewhat of proven history in kind of what we are looking for and having that opportunity to do it. Like Mike (McCarthy) said, we haven't even put pads on, but we think there's an opportunity because of his skill set, spending that time with him, understanding what he's all about, what he can achieve and putting him in a room with people who will teach him how to be a pro to improve as well."
- First-round pick Tyler Guyton: "I feel like that comes off of being a Dallas Cowboys fan my whole life. Walking into that meeting and seeing that Star on these dudes' hats. It was a full circle moment for me because I've been growing up watching the Cowboys play every single Thanksgiving. And I as a young man didn't think that was going to be me but now it's me. I couldn't be more excited."