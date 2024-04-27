Marshawn Kneeland to Cowboys as 2nd-Round Pick

Kneeland is a flat-out athlete.

With a run on positions that all but wiped out some top names the Cowboys had their eyes on, they opted to go to a less-heralded need on the roster by grabbing a defensive end — Kneeland entering the mix as someone who can counter the loss of Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler to the Washington Commanders in free agency; more so the former, considering the impact he'll be looked to have on special teams as well.

His play was stout enough to earn honors as a second-team All-MAC talent last season at Western Michigan, finishing that campaign with a career-high in tackles (57), sacks (4.5), tackles for loss (7.5), (2) forced fumbles and quarterback hurries (8).

The 6-foot-3, 267 lb. pass rusher has a frame that's ready-made for the NFL, and with a high motor to go along with it. He can bull rush, speed rush and effectively set the edge in run defense — all attributes the Cowboys can certainly benefit from.

He isn't the most athletic in his class, and will look to learn from Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence to refine his hand work, but makes up for his coachable opportunities with a notable work ethic and determination to win on every snap, often disrupting plays in the opposing backfield.