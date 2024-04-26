 Skip to main content
Advertising

Draft Central | 2024

Presented by

Tyler Guyton to Cowboys as 1st-Round Pick

Apr 25, 2024 at 10:45 PM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Tyler-Guyton-to-Cowboys-as-1st-Round-Pick-hero

FRISCO, Texas — Two things are true as the Dallas Cowboys prepared to go on the clock for the first time in the 2024 NFL Draft: they need this incoming class of rookies to hit the ground running like few classes before them have, and that the team has, more often than not, excelled at drafting eventual Pro Bowlers — hoping to add offensive tackle Tyler Guyton to that list.

With the 29th-overall pick, the Cowboys selected the former Sooner after striking a trade deal that sent the 24th-overall pick to the Detroit Lions in exchange for the 73rd-overall pick (third-round) and a 2025 seventh-round pick.

Guyton_Tyler-HS23

Tyler Guyton

T

  • Height: 6-7
  • Weight: 328 lbs
  • College: Oklahoma

Round 1, Tyler Guyton: OT, Oklahoma

Three things to know:

  • Started his career at TCU, where he played tight end/H-back.
  • Honorable-mention All-Big 12 selection in 2023. Started 14 games at Oklahoma, 13 at right tackle and 1 at left tackle.
  • Played at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

Guyton heads to Dallas having spent time at TCU before transferring to Oklahoma, a Texas native who will return to his home state in 2024. In all, he's played in 29 games in his collegiate career, so there's plenty of experience in his game, and he has the flexibility to play either right or left tackle — the latter being what the Cowboys are looking for in him.

Earning an honorable All-Big 12 mention in 2023, the 6-foot-8, 322 lb. lineman allowed zero sacks in 355 snaps as a pass blocker last season, and that's nothing to sneeze at when considering the void created by the loss of future Hall of Fame left tackle Tyron Smith on Dak Prescott's blindside.

The year prior, Guyton allowed only two sacks on 400 snaps as a pass blocker, to illustrate the point further regarding his ability to protect his quarterback.

His frame is exceptional indeed, as is his ability to maneuver his mass and that makes him one of the more/most athletic offensive linemen in his class. As far as run blocking is concerned, Guyton can pull and push with the best of them, opening run lanes that are impressive more often than not.

He will need to perfect his hand placement and consistently keep his pad level low to truly become a force at the NFL level, particularly keying in on the latter, seeing as his height can be used against him in situations wherein his pads raise.

Now in the hands of Mike McCarthy, Guyton will be asked to step in immediately and impact games, and theoretically allows for the other Tyler (Smith) to remain at left guard.

Related Content

news

A "fan" of Tyron Smith, Guyton gets to replace him

Tyler Guyton said he was a "big fan" of Tyron Smith. And now, he'll get the chance to play the same position at left tackle.
news

Inside the war room amid trade back conversations

The Dallas Cowboys were active on the phone lines on Thursday night, as they fielded four offers for pick No. 24 and even an offer that was considered heavily at No. 29.
news

Eatman: Guyton pick checked off too many boxes

The Cowboys had several goals heading into the first round Thursday night. And getting Tyler Guyton was a way for them to accomplish more than one.
news

Gut Feeling: Writers react to Tyler Guyton selection

Check out what the staff writers had to say about the Tyler Guyton pick as the Cowboys executed a trade, and landed an offensive tackle.
news

Updates: Hoffman creates 'lunch pail' OL situation

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Cowboys writers present final 7-Round Mock Draft

It's Draft Day, which means it's time for the Cowboys writers to make their picks. With Thursday's first round a few hours away, here is the final 7-round mock draft.
news

Mock Draft 2.0: NFL 3-round prediction on Draft Day

Draft Day has arrived, as we take a look at how the first three rounds could shake out for all 32 teams – including a potential trade option for the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Breaking down the Top 100 draft prospects

Taking a look at the top 100 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, as ranked by DallasCowboys.com.
news

Mick Shots: Must understand Cowboys positions

It's NFL Draft eve, but as Mickey Spagnola writes in his weekly Mick Shots, the Cowboys really need the young guys already on the roster to step up. Plus playing cat and mouse, the price going up for CeeDee, trader Jerry, a pick prediction and more!
news

Power Rankings: Top 10 defensive prospects at each position

Ahead of Draft Day, take a look at the top ten players at each defensive position of the draft available talent in 2024.
news

Power Rankings: Top 10 offensive prospects at each position

Ahead of Draft Day, take a look at the top ten players at each offensive position of the draft available talent in 2024.
Advertising