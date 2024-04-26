Tyler Guyton to Cowboys as 1st-Round Pick

Guyton heads to Dallas having spent time at TCU before transferring to Oklahoma, a Texas native who will return to his home state in 2024. In all, he's played in 29 games in his collegiate career, so there's plenty of experience in his game, and he has the flexibility to play either right or left tackle — the latter being what the Cowboys are looking for in him.

Earning an honorable All-Big 12 mention in 2023, the 6-foot-8, 322 lb. lineman allowed zero sacks in 355 snaps as a pass blocker last season, and that's nothing to sneeze at when considering the void created by the loss of future Hall of Fame left tackle Tyron Smith on Dak Prescott's blindside.

The year prior, Guyton allowed only two sacks on 400 snaps as a pass blocker, to illustrate the point further regarding his ability to protect his quarterback.

His frame is exceptional indeed, as is his ability to maneuver his mass and that makes him one of the more/most athletic offensive linemen in his class. As far as run blocking is concerned, Guyton can pull and push with the best of them, opening run lanes that are impressive more often than not.

He will need to perfect his hand placement and consistently keep his pad level low to truly become a force at the NFL level, particularly keying in on the latter, seeing as his height can be used against him in situations wherein his pads raise.