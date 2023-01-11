Playoff Experience or Youth? Cowboys Have Both

FRISCO, Texas — Is it better off to have a roster full of battle-tested and playoff savvy veterans if you're the Cowboys, or a group full of young and hungry players that don't know what they don't know?

You could make the argument for either. In one corner, ignorance is bliss, but knowledge is also power. Whatever the case, the truth of it is that the Cowboys don't have to decide which team they'd rather have. Their locker room consists of a healthy mix of both as they prepare for the Buccaneers on Monday night in the Wild Card round.

Yes they have the Tyron Smiths, Zack Martins. Dak Prescotts, and Ezekiel Elliotts of the world. Those guys have seen plenty of playoff success (and failure) during their tenures with the Cowboys, and like the rest of the team, they'll be looking to expunge last year's home loss to the 49ers from their memory.

There's also Dante Fowler with his six career playoff games, including Super Bowl LII with the Rams. Then there's T.Y. Hilton, whom the Cowboys signed just a month ago, and has the most playoff games under his belt on the roster with nine during his 10 seasons with the Colts.

Though for Hilton, who has 47 catches for 781 yards and three touchdowns in those nine games, there is no gray area between the regular season and postseason, and there's no such thing as 'too much preparation' given the Monday night kickoff.