Poe Discusses D-Line's Potential, Anthem, More

I think they will be making a lot of plays. I think we are going to have waves of D-Linemen coming at you and trying to make plays.

"I like the defense. I like the scheme. I like the direction that the team is heading, as was explained to me before I got here, and when I did get here it all fit the same. I figured it was the best fit and it's turned out to be so far."

Poe was also asked about the national anthem and his July comments to Bleacher Report that he was leaning toward kneeling this season. Poe has kneeled in the past to peacefully protest social injustice in the U.S. He said he looks forward to speaking with Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones about the subject.