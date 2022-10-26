Pollard Ready To Be "Next Guy Up" If Zeke Sits Out

Shortly after Elliott spoke to the media Wednesday, he was promptly followed by Tony Pollard in the designated interview setup just outside of the Cowboys' locker room. Potentially a sign that the Cowboys are preparing for Pollard to take the majority of the snaps Sunday.

"Next guy up," Pollard said. "In this league that's the only thing that is guaranteed… Injuries. So, it's expected, and the next guy has to be ready to step in."

Despite routinely facing questions about his ability to take on a heavier workload in the backfield, Pollard was quick to point out that he is more than capable of doing just that.

"Whatever they ask me to carry, I got it," he said. Against the Lions, Pollard totaled 12 carries for 83 yards while also picking up two receptions. In seven games this season he has 67 attempts for nearly 400 yards and two scores along with 11 pass receptions. In comparison, Elliott has racked up almost 450 yards on 109 carries with four touchdowns.

But Pollard said his ability to control the mental aspect of his game has been one of the things he has learned about himself thus far this season, and the results have shown as much.

"I would say I've pretty much gotten better in all aspects of my game," Pollard said. "Just mentally slowing things down in my head so I can play even faster and just be comfortable out there."

And about his ability to handle a bigger workload? Pollard isn't worried about that.