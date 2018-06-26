Position Battles: Are The Safeties, Safe?

Battle To Watch:​

This feels weird to write, but it doesn't look like there is much of a battle for the Cowboys' current safety spots. The front office famously did not address the position in the draft, stating that there weren't any players who fit what they were looking for at a value that made sense. The Cowboys have also declined to pursue a veteran safety, again noting that they don't think there is one who fits the role they're looking for – a ball hawking free safety.