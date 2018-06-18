Position Battles: How Do The WRs Shake Out?

Battle To Watch:

It's crazy to think that, just a couple years ago, the Cowboys' receiver depth chart was essentially set in stone – because that couldn't be further from the case right now. To be fair, logic dictates that some of these guys have job security. The Cowboys didn't pay Allen Hurns $12 million only to cut him six months later, and they certainly aren't cutting third-round draft pick Michael Gallup. On top of that, Cole Beasley and Terrance Williams are this team's most experienced receivers. It's safe to assume some of these guys have roster spots. But even still, who's going to start for this team is anybody's guess. The Cowboys' coaching staff used as many as seven different receivers with the first-team offense during OTAs, and that doesn't even include Williams – who has been rehabbing a foot injury in the offseason. It's possible to take an educated guess at which of these receivers make the team, but training camp may decide how the playing time is sorted out.