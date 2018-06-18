Position Battles: How Do The WRs Shake Out?

Editor's Note: The last stretch of the offseason is upon us. The next time the Cowboys get together, it will be time for training camp. The roster is nearly full and that should mean a healthy dose of completion – at all positions. In the coming weeks, the writers of DallasCowboys.com will focus on each position to find the most intriguing battles as we get ready for training camp. Today, we start the series with wide receiver.
Battle To Watch:
It's crazy to think that, just a couple years ago, the Cowboys' receiver depth chart was essentially set in stone – because that couldn't be further from the case right now. To be fair, logic dictates that some of these guys have job security. The Cowboys didn't pay Allen Hurns $12 million only to cut him six months later, and they certainly aren't cutting third-round draft pick Michael Gallup. On top of that, Cole Beasley and Terrance Williams are this team's most experienced receivers. It's safe to assume some of these guys have roster spots. But even still, who's going to start for this team is anybody's guess. The Cowboys' coaching staff used as many as seven different receivers with the first-team offense during OTAs, and that doesn't even include Williams – who has been rehabbing a foot injury in the offseason. It's possible to take an educated guess at which of these receivers make the team, but training camp may decide how the playing time is sorted out.
Don't Forget About:
There are about five guys down the depth chart you'd do well to remember. The Cowboys signed Deonte Thompson to a veteran deal in March, and he possesses a speed element that few of this team's receivers can match. The front office liked Tavon Austin enough to trade for him during April's NFL draft, and this coaching staff has very clear plans for him as both a runner and a receiver. During that same weekend, the Cowboys also spent a sixth-round pick on Cedrick Wilson, who has the versatility to play inside and outside. And then there's the duo of Noah Brown and Lance Lenoir. Brown made the 53-man roster as a seventh-round pick last summer, and his 6-2, 220-pound frame stands out among this receiver group. Lenoir spent last season on the practice squad after an impressive training camp, and it shouldn't be a surprise if he turns heads again this summer.
Bubble Watch:
The Cowboys kept a whopping six receivers last year, and that looks like it may be the case again in 2018. If you pencil four veterans onto the roster, that leaves two spots for as many as six different guys. The margin for error looks razor thin as the Cowboys begin the process of determining their receiver corps of the future.
Locks:
Allen Hurns - Cole Beasley - Michael Gallup - Terrance Williams
Contenders:
Tavon Austin - Deonte Thompson - Noah Brown - Cedrick Wilson - Lance Lenoir Jr. - K.D. Cannon
Long Shots:
Marchie Murdock - Mekale McKay