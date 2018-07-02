Position Battles: RB Roles Beyond Elliott's?

Battle To Watch:

First, let's cover what we know: When Ezekiel Elliott is active, he's on the field. A lot. In the 10 games he played last season, he appeared in 591 of a possible 691 snaps (85.5 percent). Rod Smith proved he could step in as Elliott's backup, which is partly why Alfred Morris wasn't re-signed. The Cowboys traded for Jamize Olawale to replace Keith Smith (Oakland) at fullback. The biggest question is who fills out the running back rotation. Could seventh-round pick Bo Scarbrough win a job as the third tailback? What about Darius Jackson, a former sixth-round pick re-signed by the Cowboys just a few weeks ago? For clarity's sake, we have Tavon Austin listed as a receiver, but it's worth noting that the veteran skill player got 59 carries with the Rams last year.