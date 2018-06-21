Position Battles: Rare Competition At Tight End 

Battle To Watch:

This one is easy as the Cowboys still need to figure out the starting tight end for this team, something they haven't had to worry about in 15 years. But Jason Witten's retirement has clearly opened the door for at least one player, if not two or three. The leader in the clubhouse following OTAs and minicamp is Geoff Swaim, but Blake Jarwin isn't too far behind. While Witten didn't leave the field too often, there will be more chances for two tight ends to play together than ever before. So the winner of this competition might not be as critical as it has been in previous seasons. Still, it's a battle for playing time and while Swaim should have the early lead, based mostly on experience, Jarwin gives the Cowboys more size in the blocking game and that could help him eventually take the job.