Position Battles: Rare Competition At Tight End 

Jun 21, 2018 at 03:09 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Position-Battles-Rare-Competition-At-Tight-End-hero

FRISCO, Texas - The last stretch of the offseason is upon us. The next time the Cowboys get together, it will be time for training camp.

The roster is nearly full and that should mean a healthy dose of competition – at all positions. In the coming weeks, the writers of DallasCowboys.com will focus on each position to find the most intriguing battles as we get ready for training camp. Today, we continue the series with tight end.

Battle To Watch:

This one is easy as the Cowboys still need to figure out the starting tight end for this team, something they haven't had to worry about in 15 years. But Jason Witten's retirement has clearly opened the door for at least one player, if not two or three. The leader in the clubhouse following OTAs and minicamp is Geoff Swaim, but Blake Jarwin isn't too far behind. While Witten didn't leave the field too often, there will be more chances for two tight ends to play together than ever before. So the winner of this competition might not be as critical as it has been in previous seasons. Still, it's a battle for playing time and while Swaim should have the early lead, based mostly on experience, Jarwin gives the Cowboys more size in the blocking game and that could help him eventually take the job.

Don't Forget About:

The Cowboys don't spend fourth-round picks on just anyone. Dalton Schultz will likely factor himself into the equation here as well. Maybe he's not ready to win the job right now, but the Cowboys obviously like some of his traits enough to spend a relatively high pick on him. Right now, he's got to pick up the offense and become a friendly target for Dak Prescott, who just so happened to be a fourth-round pick as well.

Bubble Watch:

The time is now for Rico Gathers to make a move. He's been a developmental player for the first two years and showed some real promise last preseason with a couple of touchdown catches. But an injury in camp ultimately ended his season. Now, as Gathers enters his third year with the club, he has to have another good camp and preseason, which would likely force the Cowboys into a tough decision. Either put him on the 53-man roster or risk trying to put him on the practice squad, allowing another team to grab him. It will be an interesting few weeks in Oxnard for Gathers.

Locks:

Dalton Schultz - Blake Jarwin - Geoff Swaim

Contenders:

Rico Gathers

Long Shots:

David Wells

More Position Battles:
Position Battles: It’s Around The Corner
Position Battles: How Do The WRs Shake Out?

Related Content

news

Position Battles: RB Roles Beyond Elliott's?

Ezekiel Elliott will be the focal point on offense yet again, but the rest of the running back rotation will look different than last year.

news

Position Battles: Questions Surround DE Spot

After the two projected starters, the defensive end position has plenty of uncertainties, including former draft picks Charles Tapper and Randy Gregory trying to get back in the mix.

news

Position Battles: Which QB Will Back Up Dak?

Last year, Cooper Rush won the No. 2 quarterback spot as a rookie. This year, can fifth-round pick Mike White push to become Dak's backup?

news

Position Battles: Are The Safeties, Safe?

The Cowboys didn't address their safety depth this offseason, which leaves plenty of questions about who they'll go forward with in 2018.

news

Position Battles: Who Fills In For Irving?

Maliek Collins is recovering from foot surgery, and David Irving is facing a four-game suspension. What does that mean for the defensive tackle rotation?

news

Position Battles: Shedding LBs?

The top of the Cowboys' linebacker depth chart looks fairly set in stone, but training camp will decide who fills out the rest of the group.

news

Position Battles: It's Around The Corner

No Cowboys cornerback has more than 3 seasons in the NFL. Needless to say, there should be some intriguing competition among the young corners in camp.

news

Position Battles: How Do The WRs Shake Out?

Any conversation about position battles on the Cowboys' roster has to start with the wide receivers, as it's anyone's guess how the depth chart shakes out.

Advertising