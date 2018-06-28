Position Battles: Questions Surround DE Spot  

Battle To Watch:

This is an intriguing position because while it looks rather clear in 2018, who knows what the future holds here with DeMarcus Lawrence playing on a franchise tag and Tyrone Crawford's contract to climb over $10 million per season next year. So yes, Crawford and Lawrence will be the starters but the third and fourth ends in the rotation will get plenty of playing time. And it looks like three strong candidates will be vying for that time: Taco Charlton, Kony Ealy and fourth-round pick Dorance Armstrong. All of them should factor into the mix but they all bring something different to the table. It's possible Ealy could slide some into defensive tackle and that would free up some room. Armstrong is the wild card here because he has some pass-rush ability but he's still raw. Charlton has added muscle and could be ready to take off here in Year 2.