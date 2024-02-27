Possible Pick: Can Edgerrin Cooper solve linebacker problems?

Editor's Note: The 2024 NFL Draft is fastly approaching at the end of April, and the draft process is in full swing as the Dallas Cowboys and other teams work their boards to see who would be good fits at the next level. The staff at DallasCowboys.com will provide Possible Picks before the draft to provide context on potential Cowboys targets when they hit the clock. Next up is Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper.

Name : Edgerrin Cooper

: Edgerrin Cooper Position : Linebacker

: Linebacker College : Texas A&M

: Texas A&M Height/Weight : 6-3 / 230 (unverified)

: 6-3 / 230 (unverified) Did You Know? Cooper was college football's most valuable linebacker in 2023, according to **PFF’s wins above average metric**. His 85-plus season grades in coverage, run defense and pass rushing put him in a class of his own out of all FBS linebackers last season.

Strengths and Weaknesses

If you're looking for a linebacker prospect that can do just about everything that the position requires at an NFL level, Edgerrin Cooper is your guy. While his agile frame with his long, wiry arms may have caused him some issues in the run game in trying to slip more powerful offensive linemen, his play in man coverage against tight ends and running backs alike is exceptional, his pass-rushing knacks earned him close to double-digit sacks as a senior, and his run game diagnosing still stands tall. If Cooper can size up his 230-pound frame that is sure to grow at the next level with opposing offensive linemen as they try to push into the second level, the Texas A&M product has the size and ability to drive through blockers and make tackles in the run game.

Where He's Projected

The NFL combine and the positional value of the linebacker group will be big determining factors towards where Cooper falls on draft weekend. The do-it-all second-level menace has seen mocks place him anywhere from as early as No. 22 overall to the Eagles to as late as the third round. Where I see him falling is in the early to middle second round as linebacker-needy teams see a clear top three player at the position – if not No. 1 player at the position – still available. For the Cowboys picking at No. 56, there is a reality where he is still on the board when they are gearing up to make their second round selection.

How He Helps The Cowboys