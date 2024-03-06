Possible Pick: Jordan Morgan a potential day-one starter

Editor's Note: The 2024 NFL Draft is fastly approaching at the end of April, and the draft process is in full swing as the Dallas Cowboys and other teams work their boards to see who would be good fits at the next level. The staff at DallasCowboys.com will provide Possible Picks before the draft to provide context on potential Cowboys targets when they hit the clock. Next up is Arizona tackle Jordan Morgan.

Name: Jordan Morgan

Jordan Morgan Position: Offensive Tackle

Offensive Tackle College: Arizona

Arizona Height/Weight: 6-5 / 311 (verified at combine)

6-5 / 311 (verified at combine) Combine Testing: 5.04s (40-yard dash), 28" (vertical jump), 9'2" (broad jump)

5.04s (40-yard dash), 28" (vertical jump), 9'2" (broad jump) Did You Know? After suffering a torn ACL at the end of his junior season, Morgan returned to Arizona and started 12 games and allowed just two sacks on his way to becoming a First-Team All-Pac 12 member.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Morgan brings a wealth of experience from his three seasons as a starter for the Wildcats, as he started in 35 games and allowed just eight sacks. His athleticism allows him to cover the blind side with ease and move with the leaner and twitchier pass rushers. He excels in run block situations as well by latching himself onto edge defenders to pave running lanes on the outside. His arm length would be some of the smallest for starting left tackles in the NFL (32.78 inches, shortest of all tackles at the combine) meaning that he would probably fit best at guard at the next level.

Where He's Projected

In mock drafts since the conclusion of the 2023 college football season, Morgan has consistently found himself pinned late in the first round to teams such as the Eagles at No. 22, the Cowboys at No. 24 and the 49ers at No. 31. Following the combine, those projections have remained mostly consistent with Matt Rooney of Bleacher Report still having Morgan at No. 24 to Dallas.

How He Helps the Cowboys