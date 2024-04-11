 Skip to main content
Possible Pick | 2024 NFL Draft

Possible Pick: Is Zach Frazier a first-round pick?

Apr 11, 2024 at 02:45 PM
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Editor's Note: The 2024 NFL Draft is fastly approaching at the end of April, and the draft process is in full swing as the Dallas Cowboys and other teams work their boards to see who would be good fits at the next level. The staff at DallasCowboys.com will provide Possible Picks before the draft to provide context on potential Cowboys targets when they hit the clock. Next up is West Virginia center Zach Frazier.

  • Name: Zach Frazier
  • Position: Center
  • College: West Virginia
  • Height/Weight: 6-3 / 313 (verified at combine)
  • Combine/Pro Day Testing: 5.24 40-yard dash, 28.5" vertical jump, 8'4" broad jump, 30 bench reps
  • Did You Know? A multi-sport athlete from his time in high school, Zach Frazier was a four-time heavyweight wrestling state champion while compiling a 159-2 record during his high school career. Frazier was the first freshman to start on a West Virginia offensive line since 1980.

Strengths and Weaknesses: You'll be hard-pressed to find a tougher player in the entire draft class than Zach Frazier, as he combines a sturdy lower half that drives into the ground at the snap to create a pocket with plus-depth with strong arms and hands that turn defenders around at the point of attack. A broken leg that he suffered in late November might limit him in training camp for whatever team pulls the trigger on drafting him, as once he is cleared, getting to work on not over-extending with his 32 ½-inch arms will be a key focus.

Where He's Projected: Without the leg injury, Frazier could be looking at sneaking into the first round, and while that is still a possibility, the two-time Second-Team All-American will probably hear his name called early on day two. In a trade-back scenario, the Cowboys could turn in his card late in the first or early in the second if Graham Barton and/or Jackson Powers-Johnson are off the board, knowing that getting him at No. 56 is unlikely.

How He Helps the Cowboys: The toughness and run blocking from Frazier would immediately contribute to the middle of the Cowboys' offensive line, as he could take on the leadership role in the beef of the offensive line and bring an aggressive play style that will pay dividends immediately. At the very least, he will elevate the depth of the interior offensive line as soon as he steps on the field whether that comes in Frisco during OTAs or in Oxnard for training camp.

