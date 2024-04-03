Possible Pick: Junior Colson is what Dallas needs

Editor's Note: The 2024 NFL Draft is fastly approaching at the end of April, and the draft process is in full swing as the Dallas Cowboys and other teams work their boards to see who would be good fits at the next level. The staff at DallasCowboys.com will provide Possible Picks before the draft to provide context on potential Cowboys targets when they hit the clock. Next up is Texas running back Jonathon Brooks.

Name: Junior Colson

Junior Colson Position: Linebacker

Linebacker College: Michigan

Michigan Height/Weight: 6-2 / 238 (verified at combine)

6-2 / 238 (verified at combine) Combine Testing: N/A

N/A Did You Know? Colson was born in Haiti and did not move to the United States until he was adopted in 2012. He began playing football in Brentwood, Tennessee where he emerged as a premier prep prospect.

Strengths and Weaknesses: A bonafide run-stopper in the second level that uses his entire 6-foot-2, 238-pound frame to bring down ball carriers, Colson has some of the most strength that translates to the field of all linebackers in the draft class. But don't think his game is limited to just his size and strength; his speed and burst is seen flying through running lanes on film. While he could improve in reading running lanes, his progression has seen him develop at a position and in a sport that is still relatively new to him compared to the rest of the draft class.

Where He's Projected: Colson is projected to be one of the first three linebackers taken in the draft, which could land him anywhere between the middle of the second round and the end of the third round. That works as a sweet spot for the Cowboys who pick at 58 in the second round and 87 in the third round and will most likely be seeking a linebacker on day two.