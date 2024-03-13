Possible Pick: Amarius Mims brings loads of potential

Editor's Note: The 2024 NFL Draft is fastly approaching at the end of April, and the draft process is in full swing as the Dallas Cowboys and other teams work their boards to see who would be good fits at the next level. The staff at DallasCowboys.com will provide Possible Picks before the draft to provide context on potential Cowboys targets when they hit the clock. Next up is Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper.
- Name: Amarius Mims
- Position: Tackle
- College: Georgia
- Height/Weight: 6-8 / 340 (verified at combine)
- Combine Testing: 5.07s 40-yard dash, 25.5" vertical jump, 9'3" broad jump
- Did You Know? Despite starting just eight games at the collegiate level, Mims allowed zero sacks and zero hits on his quarterback in 402 pass blocking reps.
Strengths and Weaknesses
The lack of experience will be the consistent concern with Mims coming out of Georgia after just eight starts and a high school experience that did not see him play elite competition at the 2A level in Georgia, but his size and body of work – while it is limited – shows an elite tackle that can body up power and speed pass rushers alike. His hand placement and punch is some of the more violent you can find in the draft with his 11 ¼-inch hands and 36 ⅛-inch arms. While he does struggle with pass rush stunts, more experience and coaching will only help refine a top talent in this year's draft.
Where He's Projected
Mims' lack of experience has various scouts feeling various ways, as he could go anywhere from pick No. 12 to the back-half of the first round. In a talented class at the tackle position, Mims could get lost in the shuffle with his limited body of work compared to other first round options and be available at No. 24 for the Cowboys. Regardless, Mims is a first round talent and should be off the board and flying to his new city when the first day is wrapped up.
How He Helps the Cowboys
While Mims' experience at Georgia came entirely at the right tackle position, there is potential for him to move to the left side and tap into his athleticism to protect the blind side. With Tyron Smith's future in Dallas still hanging in the balance, Mims could be a day-one starter that could help protect Dak Prescott at left tackle in year one. His size and strength would be a healthy compliment to what Tyler Smith brings to the left side of the offensive line and would be a smooth transition from what the team is used to with Tyron Smith off the left side.