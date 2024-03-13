Possible Pick: Amarius Mims brings loads of potential

Editor's Note: The 2024 NFL Draft is fastly approaching at the end of April, and the draft process is in full swing as the Dallas Cowboys and other teams work their boards to see who would be good fits at the next level. The staff at DallasCowboys.com will provide Possible Picks before the draft to provide context on potential Cowboys targets when they hit the clock. Next up is Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper.

Name: Amarius Mims

Position: Tackle

College: Georgia

Height/Weight: 6-8 / 340 (verified at combine)

Combine Testing: 5.07s 40-yard dash, 25.5" vertical jump, 9'3" broad jump

Did You Know? Despite starting just eight games at the collegiate level, Mims allowed zero sacks and zero hits on his quarterback in 402 pass blocking reps.

Strengths and Weaknesses

The lack of experience will be the consistent concern with Mims coming out of Georgia after just eight starts and a high school experience that did not see him play elite competition at the 2A level in Georgia, but his size and body of work – while it is limited – shows an elite tackle that can body up power and speed pass rushers alike. His hand placement and punch is some of the more violent you can find in the draft with his 11 ¼-inch hands and 36 ⅛-inch arms. While he does struggle with pass rush stunts, more experience and coaching will only help refine a top talent in this year's draft.

Where He's Projected

Mims' lack of experience has various scouts feeling various ways, as he could go anywhere from pick No. 12 to the back-half of the first round. In a talented class at the tackle position, Mims could get lost in the shuffle with his limited body of work compared to other first round options and be available at No. 24 for the Cowboys. Regardless, Mims is a first round talent and should be off the board and flying to his new city when the first day is wrapped up.

How He Helps the Cowboys