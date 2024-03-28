 Skip to main content
Possible Pick | 2024 NFL Draft

Possible Pick: Jonathon Brooks' potential second-round fit

Mar 28, 2024 at 06:30 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Editor's Note: The 2024 NFL Draft is fastly approaching at the end of April, and the draft process is in full swing as the Dallas Cowboys and other teams work their boards to see who would be good fits at the next level. The staff at DallasCowboys.com will provide Possible Picks before the draft to provide context on potential Cowboys targets when they hit the clock. Next up is Texas running back Jonathon Brooks.

  • Name: Jonathon Brooks
  • Position: Running Back
  • College: Texas
  • Height/Weight: 6-0 / 216 (verified at combine)
  • Combine Testing: N/A
  • Did You Know? Named Mr. Texas Football in 2020, Brooks ran for 3,530 yards for the Hallettsville Brahmas in his senior season which ranks seventh all-time in the state's history. His 70 total touchdowns that season ranks second all-time in Texas high school football history.

Strengths and Weaknesses

The quick-cut ability between the tackles and outside the line gave Texas a backfield weapon in 2023 that could easily pick up five yards, at the minimum, with each handoff. However, that consistent production was cut short with a torn ACL suffered in November. While the injury did put a dent in his draft stock, his run lane decision-making, acceleration in the open field, and his receiving ability are all just microcosms of what he can bring to an NFL offense when fully healthy.

Where He's Projected

While the injury erased all first-round buzz that he was generating towards the back half of the season, Brooks still has a legitimate shot to be the first running back off the board. When exactly that happens is still up in the air, as that could happen anywhere from early second round (Panthers are hosting Brooks for a 30-visit and pick at 33 and 39) to closer to 58 when the Cowboys are on the clock.

How He Helps the Cowboys

The Cowboys have done and are doing extensive homework on Brooks. They met with him at the East-West Shrine Bowl. They are bringing him in for a 30-visit. Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer was in attendance at his Pro Day (along with some other talented Longhorn offensive players) despite him not performing. The ACL surgery was done by the Cowboys team physician, Dr. Dan Cooper. All signs point to a potential fit in Dallas for the Texas native. How does he fit? A running back room starving for an elite presence could have that in Brooks. The expectation is that he will be ready to go by the time he hits the field for training camp, and that would be a huge boost to what the Cowboys can bring to the table offensively in 2024. He's not only a starting caliber running back if he can return to full form. He's a potential tone-setter for an NFL offense.

