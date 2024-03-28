Possible Pick: Jonathon Brooks' potential second-round fit

Editor's Note: The 2024 NFL Draft is fastly approaching at the end of April, and the draft process is in full swing as the Dallas Cowboys and other teams work their boards to see who would be good fits at the next level. The staff at DallasCowboys.com will provide Possible Picks before the draft to provide context on potential Cowboys targets when they hit the clock. Next up is Texas running back Jonathon Brooks.

Name: Jonathon Brooks

Jonathon Brooks Position: Running Back

Running Back College: Texas

Texas Height/Weight: 6-0 / 216 (verified at combine)

6-0 / 216 (verified at combine) Combine Testing: N/A

N/A Did You Know? Named Mr. Texas Football in 2020, Brooks ran for 3,530 yards for the Hallettsville Brahmas in his senior season which ranks seventh all-time in the state's history. His 70 total touchdowns that season ranks second all-time in Texas high school football history.

Strengths and Weaknesses

The quick-cut ability between the tackles and outside the line gave Texas a backfield weapon in 2023 that could easily pick up five yards, at the minimum, with each handoff. However, that consistent production was cut short with a torn ACL suffered in November. While the injury did put a dent in his draft stock, his run lane decision-making, acceleration in the open field, and his receiving ability are all just microcosms of what he can bring to an NFL offense when fully healthy.

Where He's Projected

While the injury erased all first-round buzz that he was generating towards the back half of the season, Brooks still has a legitimate shot to be the first running back off the board. When exactly that happens is still up in the air, as that could happen anywhere from early second round (Panthers are hosting Brooks for a 30-visit and pick at 33 and 39) to closer to 58 when the Cowboys are on the clock.

How He Helps the Cowboys