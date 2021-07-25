Practice Points: Another Big Day For Veteran TE

OXNARD, Calif. – Just like he did last year when he filled in nicely for Blake Jarwin, tight end Dalton Schultz is still taking advantage of his opportunities.

On Sunday, Schultz had arguably his best practice of camp and one of the best days by any player at any position.

The fourth-year tight end caught several passes in both 7-on-7 and team drills. The highlight of the day was a one-handed grab over the middle where he pinned it on his helmet to haul in the 15-20 yard pass.

But still, Schultz was more focus on a play he didn't make.

"I start with the (stuff) that I can improve. I dropped an easy one-step slant," Schultz said. "That's really all I'm thinking about, minimizing those plays. Yeah I thought it was a good practice but you always have to be thinking about what you can do to make it better."

Some of the plays made by Schultz and other receivers were a byproduct of Dak Prescott drawing the defense offsides.

"We were working some cadence stuff. When you get a free play, everybody is taking off," Schultz explained. "We were capitalizing on those opportunities as well as some of the schemes that Kellen has put in to attack the vertical seams."

For now, Jarwin is still working back into full team drills. After last year's ACL injury, he is back in individual and 7-on-7 but has yet to full participate in all drills so far in camp.

Micah Parsons probably should have had an interception while working with the second-team defense in situational work. He dropped in zone coverage and read Garrett Gilbert over the middle of the field, drifting to his right and extending for a pass intended for Osiris Mitchell. The ball hit Parsons' hands but he couldn't bring it in for the takeaway.

Zack Martin took a veteran's day off on Sunday, opening up the lineup a bit for some of the reserves. Brandon Knight had a chance to work as the first-team right guard, while Connor Williams' move to center allowed Connor McGovern to get some work as the left guard.

The young members of this receiver corps are getting plenty of opportunities in these early practices. Malik Turner in particular continues to stand out. He had a nifty sideline catch earlier this week, and he made several grabs at Sunday's practice. Reggie Davis is another guy who continues to get looks. With Amari Cooper currently sidelined, Noah Brown has also gotten a lot of looks from Dak Prescott – though that is less surprising, given his veteran status.

Dak Prescott and backup quarterbacks Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci all did well in situational two-minute work, each driving the offense in position for either a game-winning or tying field goal in the final seconds. For the second straight practice, Prescott found wide receiver Noah Brown for a big completion inside the 20-yard line. Gilbert began his drive with four straight completions to put the second-team offense just outside the red zone.

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush did not practice again Sunday because of back spasms.

Donovan Wilson emerged as a productive starter at safety last season, and he had multiple plays on the ball Sunday, breaking up a Prescott pass in two-minute work and later picking up a fumble forced after the catch by cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Third-round draft pick Osa Odighizuwa is competing for snaps in the defensive line rotation, and he made a quick inside move in team drills for a would-be sack on Gilbert. Defensive end Dorance Armstrong also had a would-be sack on the same series.