Practice Points: Chido's Big Pick; More

FRISCO, Texas – Monday's practice seemed to lean heavily on team reps.
Obviously, they're a staple of every practice. Teams typically run somewhere between 25-30 reps in a given day. Even still, the number felt a lot higher for a spirited Monday session, which Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy referred to as "a stress point" of this training camp.
Here are some practice notes from inside Ford Center:
- The Cowboys continued to focus heavily on situational work, including a period with the offense needing a field goal to win in the final two minutes. On the first series, quarterback Dak Prescott drove the offense to midfield but was intercepted by cornerback Chidobe Awuzie looking for Cedrick Wilson.
- Awuzie appeared to feel some discomfort with his leg midway through the practice and spoke with the athletic training staff. He did not take part in team drills the rest of the session, but he stayed on the sideline with his teammates, a sign that the issue wasn't serious.
- Prescott bounced back with a pair of short passes into the end zone – one to a wide-open Ezekiel Elliott and another by Michael Gallup on a back-shoulder throw.
- Another day, another impressive moment for CeeDee Lamb. During the seven-on-seven period of practice, Dak Prescott scrambled left looking for an open man and saw Lamb breaking toward the front pylon of the end zone. Prescott fired a pass high, asking Lamb to go up and get it. Not only did the rookie outleap his coverage to come down with the ball, but he had the presence of mind to tap both feet down just inside the pylon for the touchdown.
- Two other, terrific touchdown catches in seven-on-seven drills: a one-handed grab by Elliott, followed by his celebration dunk over the goalpost, and a contested catch by Amari Cooper in the back of the end zone.
- Nice coverage by rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs contesting a jump ball to Jon'Vea Johnson and forcing the incompletion near the goal line in team drills.
- It was an active day for the tight end group. Dalton Schultz had two big catches, highlighted by a 25-yard gain against Jaylon Smith. But the rest of the depth chart showed out, as well. Cole Hikutini caught a five-yard touchdown from Prescott during seven-on-seven drills. Sean McKeon and Blake Bell each had a nice catch and run during team drills. Toward the end of practice, someone forgot to cover Blake Jarwin and he broke open down the seam for an easy, 60-yard touchdown.
- More situational football drills were seen on Monday's practice, including specific work on 2-point plays. Last year, the Cowboys ranked ninth in the NFL with a 66.7 percent conversion rate on 2-point plays, converting two of three attempts. In 2018, they were tied for first at 100 percent, going 2 for 2.
- Cam Erving, who has yet to practice during this training camp due to an undisclosed injury, was in uniform and spent the entire practice with the offensive linemen. While he wasn't participating at all, Erving at least was observing the drills and interacting with his teammates. The Cowboys have continued to say Erving is close to being cleared for practice. That would be much needed considering both starting tackles - Tyron Smith and La'el Collins - have been out of practice since last week with injuries.