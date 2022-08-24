Practice Points: Cowboys Getting Healthier Again

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys returned their training camp practices to The Star, where the fans came out to Ford Center to check out the team in the first of two practices this week.
"Cowboys Night" was a success in the stands and on the field, especially from the standpoint of injuries. With the season now less than three weeks away, it's a good time to start getting players back on the field.
While one player sat out with a new injury, it was a positive sight as the Cowboys are starting to get healthier again.
- After missing last week with the Chargers practice because of a laceration on his toe that required stitches, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was on the field and looking as good as we've seen all of camp. The burst and quickness were clearly there.
- Rookie offensive tackle Matt Waletzko, who has battled a shoulder injury since the start of camp, was back in action again. There have been some discussions of Waletzko not being ready for the start of the season, but his attendance was a good sign. The Cowboys had him working mostly at left tackle Tuesday night.
- Quarterback Will Grier just returned last week from a groin injury, and while it appeared he might have re-aggravated the injury against the Chargers last Saturday, Grier was practicing again Tuesday. In fact, he could start and get the bulk of the snaps Friday against Seattle as he continues his battle with Cooper Rush for the No. 2 spot.
- Safety Jayron Kearse (back) and wide receiver Noah Brown (toe) also returned to practice after dealing with minor injuries toward the end of the Oxnard portion of camp.
- First-round draft pick Tyler Smith did not practice because of an ankle injury that's considered minor. Smith has started the first two preseason games at left guard as he competes with Connor McGovern for that job.
- Quarterback Dak Prescott got intercepted by cornerback Anthony Brown during the unscripted "Mojo Moment" series, but overall Prescott had a productive practice, finding multiple receivers in team drills, including Lamb and rookie Jalen Tolbert.
- The Cowboys worked in pads Tuesday, and head coach Mike McCarthy said he'll likely follow a similar playing-time plan for Friday, provided that the projected starters get quality work in Tuesday and Wednesday. Most projected starters/regular rotation players have yet to play in preseason. Instead, McCarthy has emphasized quality work in three joint practices with the Broncos and Chargers. "I feel very good about our readiness at this point in training camp," he said.
- The Cowboys trimmed their roster down five spots on Tuesday, cutting kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cornerback Quandre Mosely and wide receiver Jacquarii Roberson. The Cowboys had put tight end Jeremy Sprinkle or IR and put linebacker Christian Sam on the waived/injured list.