Practice Points: Everson Griffen, Poe Ramping Up

FRISCO, Texas – After a day off, the Cowboys were back to practice inside Ford Center as they continue the installation phase of training camp.
Some highlights from the sixth padded practice:
- A week after officially signing a one-year deal with Dallas, Everson Griffen did individual drills and also worked into team period for the first time in camp. So did defensive tackle Dontari Poe, who has been gradually working into practice since coming off the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list earlier in the week. Both players are expected to have prominent roles on a revamped defensive front.
- Before practice, coach Mike McCarthy said Sunday would be an important practice as he planned to install more fundamental and situational drills. At the end of the period, the Cowboys did run a lot of end-of-game situations that included last-second throws and sideline routes to stop the clock. That's not unusual to do in training camp especially with no offseason workouts and practices being held this year.
- Rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci is arguably the fastest of the quarterbacks, and he's also got one of the strongest arms. He showed both of those traits during one drill in the team period. DiNucci isn't afraid to fire the ball into coverage and hit his receivers on a couple of crossing routes to move the chains. He also showed off the wheels on a designed quarterback sneak. Of course, with the red jersey on, the quarterbacks aren't going to get hit but he made sure to steer clear of any defenders for a few yards.
- This is the time to rotate a lot of players so it's difficult to tell if the coaches are making lineup changes or just getting different looks. But veteran safety Darian Thompson got a lot of reps with the starters on Sunday and could be a player that works into the mix for playing time. Thompson, a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2016, has been with the Cowboys now for two years and he was one of the first players this new coaching staff signed back in March when the free-agency period began.
- Playing next to Thompson, safety Xavier Woods had a nice day with a couple of pass breakups in coverage and another interception in team drills.
Views of the Dallas Cowboys during the seventh day training camp at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, TX.
- While there might be some times Michael Gallup is overshadowed, especially with the other receivers on the roster, but it doesn't appear to be the case for his quarterback. Dak Prescott found Gallup all over the field. The third-year receiver carved up the defense with crossing routes, out routes and then a few deep balls where he showed plenty of concentration to snag a pass through two defenders.
- Another productive day for tight end Blake Jarwin in the passing game. After a pair of tip-toe touchdown catches on Friday, he had back-to-back catches of 30-plus yards from Prescott in team drills.
- The catch of the day was Amari Cooper leaping for a 40-yard grab from Prescott and maintaining possession as he hit the turf with cornerback Anthony Brown draped all over him.
- Defensive line coach Jim Tomsula complimented rookie Gallimore's work ethic and attention to detail Saturday. On Sunday, the third-round pick broke through the line for a would-be sack on Prescott. Fifth-round pick Bradlee Anae was also in on the pressure.
- Starting offensive tackles Tyron Smith and La'el Collins were at practice but did not participate. Smith experienced some hamstring tightness last Thursday, and Collins has yet to practice in camp due to a short-term injury. Brandon Knight, Wyatt Miller and Terence Steele got more reps with Cameron Erving still not practicing yet.