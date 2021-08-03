Practice Points: Gearing Up For Pittsburgh

OXNARD, Calif. – Tuesday felt like a noticeable shift in tone as the Cowboys prepare for the first preseason game of the year.

With their flight to Canton, Ohio, leaving on Wednesday afternoon, the Cowboys took the pads off for their last practice before Thursday's Hall of Fame Game. They still worked through many of the same drills as usual, including a competitive seven-on-seven period and a full team period, but things felt a bit dialed down after a three-day stretch of fully padded practices.