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Training Camp | 2026

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Practice Points: Notes from final practice before 1st preseason game

Aug 13, 2026 at 05:58 PM
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DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

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Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. - In the final practice before the team's preseason opener in Seattle, the Cowboys held another spirited practice here in Oxnard.

Again, both sides had their moments to shine, something that has become a theme here during this camp so far.

Here some practice observations from the staff writers:

  • Cornered: From being a position of very real concern this offseason to watching the Cowboys have a terrific problem in training camp, in that the battle between Shavon Revel and Cobie Durant for the right to start opposite DaRon Bland is super spicy. On Thursday, both Revel and Durant had yet another great showing, the former maybe narrowly edging out the latter in this race ... maybe. — (Patrik Walker)
  • Winters Storm: Quietly, Cowboys linebacker Dee Winters has been putting together some good practices in the last week or so here in Oxnard. He flashed a few times in Tuesday's joint practice with the Rams, and followed it up with a good performance in Thursday's practice in shells. His day was highlighted by two batted passes near the line of scrimmage where Winters got in front of Dak Prescott's throwing lane. Winters looked like he was coming in on a blitz and blew up the play.  — (Tommy Yarrish)
  • Gimme Gimme: Lately, it's feeling more and more as if Christian Parker's defense might be one that gets the Cowboys back to being a team that can thrive off of defensive takeaways; and especially with the help of the LB corps. Two days after Justin Barron grabbed three INTs in the Rams scrimmage, Curtis Robinson grabbed one as well, and in the same spot (the middle of the field), effectively daring QBs to throw there. — (Patrik Walker)
  • Saved by the Bell: There aren't many centerfielders in Major League Baseball who could've tracked the ball the way Markquese Bell did during a team drill on Thursday. Bell had eyes on a Dak Prescott deep ball the entire way and Bell high-pointed the pass intended for George Pickens, who was also covered by a cornerback as well. Bell picked off the pass, the first of a few defensive picks on the day. — (Nick Eatman)
  • Camden's Climb: Undrafted free agent wide receiver Camden Brown is continuing to put together a strong camp, and was rewarded for it on Thursday by getting a few snaps with the first-team offense and his first reception from Dak Prescott. In his work with the second and third team offenses, Brown has been a consistent contributor, especially in the red zone where he's caught several touchdowns since camp began.  — (Tommy Yarrish)
  • Hollywood Stars: Being this close to Hollywood, the Cowboys are no strangers to seeing famous movie stars in attendance. On Thursday, it was Dustin Hoffman's turn to make it to practice, as he visited with his son. Hoffman is one of many actors to make it out to Oxnard over the years, including Kevin Costner, Mark Wahlberg, Jamie Foxx and Denzel Washington. — (Nick Eatman)

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