Practice Points: Tank Rolls In Two-Minute Drill

Aug 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM
by David Helman & Rob Phillips
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – Day 2 of padded practice has concluded, and it featured a spirited two-minute drill session between the offense and defense.

The Cowboys once again practiced indoors on Tuesday, taking advantage of Ford Center to avoid the Texas heat. Here are some notes from the practice field:

  • With La'el Collins and Cameron Erving still sitting out of practice, DeMarcus Lawrence had no problem taking center stage at this practice. Lawrence absolutely terrorized Terence Steele and Wyatt Miller, who have been playing right tackle due to the absences. Lawrence got to Dak Prescott at least three times for would-be "sacks," and he collapsed the pocket and forced Prescott to scramble another two or three times.
  • The biggest of those "sacks" came on the final play of the two-minute drill. The offense trailed, 21-17, in an end-of-game situation. Prescott had driven them 61 yards by completing 6-of-7 passes, setting the offense up at the 4-yard line with five seconds to play. On the game-deciding snap, Lawrence tore around the right side for a game-sealing sack. Of course, since it was practice and Prescott couldn't be sacked, he proceeded to break out of the pocket looking for a target. It ultimately didn't matter, as he had to force a throw into the end zone, where it was ultimately intercepted by Xavier Woods.
  • The offensive line did get some depth back, despite the other absences. Second-year offensive tackle Brandon Knight began training camp working with the athletic training staff but worked back into drills Tuesday, giving the offense some needed depth tackle depth with La'el Collins and Cameron Erving still not practicing yet.
  • Impressive hurry-up drive from backup quarterback Andy Dalton late in practice. He delivered a deep ball to Ventell Bryant at the 1-yard line for about a 40-yard gain and found Tevin Jones in the end zone on the next play.
  • Another practice, another interception for undrafted rookie linebacker Francis Bernard. A day after picking off Dak Prescott in a coverage drill, he stepped in front of a Clayton Thorson pass to end a situational hurry-up drive.
  • Cornerback Chido Awuzie left the practice for a brief moment after suffering what appeared to be a right wrist injury. The training staff checked him out for a few minutes before re-taping his hand and sending him back onto the field. Awuzie was able to finish practice.
  • We know who the top three receivers will be on this team, but there seems to be a nice battle brewing for the fourth and fifth spots behind Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. On Tuesday, Cedrick Wilson had a drive that saw him catch three passes to lead the offense down into the red zone. He works the slot nicely and had a good feel for running routes over the middle.
  • Not to be outdone, Ventell Bryant also worked himself into the conversation. He's more of a special tams ace – with only one career catch under his belt albeit for a touchdown last year. But he had a handful of catches throughout the day, including the long bomb down the right sideline.
  • That touchdown catch was the first big play from Tevin Jones, who was signed this offseason. He's a 6-2, 225-pound receiver that moves well for a player his size. He made nice plays throughout the day.
  • The catch of the day might've come from Jon'Vea Johnson, who had a diving grab in the team period, snagging a pass just a few feet off the ground.

