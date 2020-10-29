#DALvsPHI

Practice Report: Dalton Update; Xavier Woods Back

Oct 29, 2020 at 12:00 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Practice-Report-Dalton-Update;-Xavier-Woods-Back-hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – Quarterback Andy Dalton took part in all the meetings Thursday but will not practice again as he continues through the NFL's concussion protocol, head coach Mike McCarthy said.

Dalton's status against Philadelphia remains uncertain at this point, and rookie Ben DiNucci continues to work with the starting offense this week in case the 10-year veteran can't play Sunday night.

DiNucci played the final quarter and a half last Sunday against Washington, completing 2 of 3 passes for 39 yards in the Cowboys' 25-3 loss.

"You see right away Ben doesn't lack confidence just in the way he plays, the way he steps into the huddle," McCarthy said. "That's definitely a characteristic trait that he brings to the table. It's important. But frankly that's the first step. It's important to continue to play with confidence during the bumpy times. And his first responsibility is to make sure he has total command and he's doing a really nice job of that."

McCarthy said safety Xavier Woods is back to practice Thursday after being excused Wednesday for a personal matter.

Guard Zack Martin has returned to practice this week after missing the Washington game with a concussion.

Related Content

news

Big Facts: DiNucci's Last Start Was Just 4 Miles Away

Here are some facts for Sunday's game, including the ironic twist for Ben DiNucci's last start and where both teams rank in the turnover department.
news

DiNucci Gets Advice From Dak Before Practice

Before taking the field for Thursday's practice, Ben DiNucci got some needed advice from Dak Prescott, who told him to "go out there and do you." 
news

Writer's Blocks: Don't Call It A Fire Sale

As he recaps the team's personnel changes this past week, David Helman is begging you not to overanalyze what it means for the Cowboys and the trade deadline.
news

Mick Shots: Nothing Is Free About Free Agency

Beware the free agent. Plus, the Cowboys' run defense, quarterbacks, a historical oddity and more.
news

Cowboys Expected To Add Former QB Cooper Rush

 It sounds like the Cowboys may be headed for another reunion this season.
news

Zeke: Current Situation Is "2020 Summed Up"

Nothing has gone according to planned for the Cowboys this year. But according to Ezekiel Elliott, it's just another example of the craziness that has occurred in 2020. 
news

More House Cleaning; Cowboys Cut Poe & Worley

Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said there would be personnel changes coming. Just over 24 hours later, the team has now parted ways with three defensive veterans.
news

3 & Out: More Changes? How About These 3 Areas

For the Cowboys to dig out of this 2-5 start, it'll take changes in these three areas.
news

Injury Status Of Andy Dalton, Other Key Players

An update on Andy Dalton's injury status and other key players as the Cowboys get back to practice Wednesday.
news

DiNucci's 10-Month Journey Has Been Full Circle

Whether or not he starts Sunday night in Philadelphia, it's been quite a full-circle journey already for rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci.
news

5 Bucks: Trade Opens Door For Gregory & Anae

Football analyst Bucky Brooks gives us "5 Bucks" with a handful of points, including Mike McCarthy needing more time and what the Griffen trade will mean to others on the roster.

Advertising