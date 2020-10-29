Practice Report: Dalton Update; Xavier Woods Back

FRISCO, Texas – Quarterback Andy Dalton took part in all the meetings Thursday but will not practice again as he continues through the NFL's concussion protocol, head coach Mike McCarthy said.
Dalton's status against Philadelphia remains uncertain at this point, and rookie Ben DiNucci continues to work with the starting offense this week in case the 10-year veteran can't play Sunday night.
DiNucci played the final quarter and a half last Sunday against Washington, completing 2 of 3 passes for 39 yards in the Cowboys' 25-3 loss.
"You see right away Ben doesn't lack confidence just in the way he plays, the way he steps into the huddle," McCarthy said. "That's definitely a characteristic trait that he brings to the table. It's important. But frankly that's the first step. It's important to continue to play with confidence during the bumpy times. And his first responsibility is to make sure he has total command and he's doing a really nice job of that."
McCarthy said safety Xavier Woods is back to practice Thursday after being excused Wednesday for a personal matter.
Guard Zack Martin has returned to practice this week after missing the Washington game with a concussion.