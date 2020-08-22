Progress of Trysten Hill Hasn't Gone Unnoticed

On Friday, owner/GM Jerry Jones made sure to praise Hill, a second-round pick in 2019 that didn't have a major role as a rookie, playing in just seven games and had only six tackles, ranking him 22ndon the defense last year.

"I think Hill … I heard Tom Landry say that don't ever, ever make a crisp decision, especially on a defensive lineman, until three years," Jones said on Friday on 105.3 "The Fan" in Dallas. "You might get surprised. You might go when you should've not gone in a decision. So Hill last year, we'd like for him to have had more snaps. But I'd say he's … I'm going to note him out there."

Hill has gotten plenty of reps with both McCoy injured and Dontari Poe also starting out camp on PUP. Even with Poe now back on the field again, don't expect the reps to decrease for Hill, who has showed the ability play both tackle spots in this scheme.

While the door has been opened for Hill, he said he views McCoy's injury as a setback as well.

"First of all, it was a tough loss losing Gerald McCoy," Hill said. "I was excited to learn from him. Really experienced guy. At this point right now, I'm just focused on taking my team reps and taking advantage of this opportunity."