Quinnen Williams: Captain patch 'means a lot', looks to set a physical tone vs. Giants

On paper, this stands to be a test of physicality for Williams and the new-look Cowboys' defense coordinated by Christian Parker. Cam Skattebo, as one example, is a bruiser of a running back that seeks out contact on a regular basis, but that's something that, to put it plainly, tickles Williams' fancy.

In other words, Williams can't wait to unleash on an opposing jersey again, and for a Cowboys' team he is ecstatic to be a part of.

"I enjoy going against [physical players]," he said. "I enjoy playing football. and that's football — that's the mindset. Every single week is going to be physical. Every single week is going to be tough. So, like I said, just really focus on our personal craft. getting better and just ready to go to compete."

One thing Williams isn't accustomed to, at least not in his NFL career before landing in Dallas, is playing under the bright lights of primetime television. His days at Alabama helped prep him for it, surely, but the New York Jets have never routinely been a team that takes the field in primetime.

But, keeping on brand with his locked-in aura, Williams doesn't care if the game is at 9 a.m. on the dark side of the moon with extraterrestrials booing him and the Cowboys.

"[Primetime] doesn't really mean much to me," said the four-time Pro Bowler and former third-overall pick. "I take advantage of every time I get a chance to put a helmet on, especially for the Cowboys. I just love when I get a chance to line up and play football, especially with the guys in this locker room. So whether it's at one o'clock or a night game at eight o'clock, it really doesn't matter.

"I just enjoy playing football, and I enjoy playing with his team and being alongside them."

The brotherhood is strong within Dallas' locker room heading into the 2026 season, and they look to players like Williams to lead the way, figuratively and literally speaking.

Only ten short months following the blockbuster trade that brought Williams to North Texas, he's already been voted to both the Cowboys' leadership council and as one of only four team captains — adding to his record-setting contract extension in a way that announces just how much he means to the club.

"It means a lot," Williams said. "It means a lot of responsibility, and it means leadership, when it comes down — people hearing your voice. It's also a test of how hard you work, because the leaders, and it's a lot of guys that didn't make captain; and not for [lack of] the leadership. These [captains] are extreme leaders.

"It's the way they see me in this organization. It's a big, big task and super dope, and I'm super excited about it."