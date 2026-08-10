Cowboys' D-line coaches ecstatic about Quinnen Williams' extension

Another direct beneficiary of the continued presence of the perennial All-Pro is outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe. Having been groomed at Georgia under head coach Kirby Smart, one of the biggest lessons learned was the importance of having monsters in the middle of a defensive line to allow the edge rushers to feast.

In Athens, he watched players like Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, and, most recently, Christen Miller, all impact games in ways that helped Uzo-Diribe's outside linebackers to one-on-one matchups that often became nightmarish for opposing quarterbacks.

His first year in Dallas comes tied to Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark, and that is, no pun intended, a really big deal.

"I think from a foundational standpoint, you're able to build everything else off of that," Uzo-Diribe said. "To be able to have guys like that, but who aren't just good players, but who go about their business, day in and day out, and set the tone for the defense, right? They honestly set the tone for how we do things, and it's been awesome to get to know and get to work with those guys."

It's taken only a few months for Clark's influence to be felt, and it was as instant as was Williams when he arrived in November.

Both are now, already, named to the Cowboys' leadership council and Uzo-Diribe says they aren't just gamechangers who also mentor the young defensive tackles, but he sees them coaching up the outside linebackers as well; and anyone else who'll listen.

"You can never sacrifice real life experience and, obviously, Quinnen and Kenny, those guys, they have a lot of it," he said. "So when you're talking about guys like that, guys like Rashawn Gary, who have been around the game for so long, they're able to pour into the young guys, and they're able to kind of help speed and aid their development as well."

The era of the Cowboys struggling to have game-breaking defensive tackles is officially, and finally, in the rearview mirror. And as for Quinnen Williams, with his future secured, he's staring through the windshield ready to put the pedal to the floor.