Training Camp | 2022

Quinton Bohanna Making A "Big Step" In Camp

Aug 22, 2022 at 06:00 PM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys' official training camp roster lists Quinton Bohanna at 330 pounds, the heaviest playing weight on the team.

It's no secret that run-stuffing is the primary role for the second-year defensive tackle.

"Look at me. That's what I do," Bohanna said with a smile.

That's been evident through the first two preseason games, where the Cowboys lead the NFL in run defense, allowing 58.0 yards per contest and 2.5 yards per carry.

Bohanna has had a large hand in their early success. He's posted five tackles, tied for sixth most on defense, as head coach Mike McCarthy played primarily younger players against the Broncos and Chargers. Bohanna led all Cowboys defensive linemen with four stops against the Broncos as Dallas held Denver to 1.8 yards per carry.

"I thought the way the attacked the double teams (against Denver) was as good as I've seen him do it," McCarthy said.

The Cowboys have made an effort to add more size to the defensive front the past two years, drafting Bohanna in the sixth round in 2021 and former Arkansas defensive tackle John Ridgeway – 321 pounds, second-heaviest on the line behind Bohanna – in the fifth round this year.

Last season the Cowboys' run defense vastly improved from 2020, when it ranked 31

st out of 32 teams. But it's still an area of emphasis after giving up 169 rushing yards to the 49ers in their first-round playoff loss.

Bohanna played just under 20% of the defensive snaps as a rookie and could be looking at more time in the rotation this year. He's gotten some first-team reps in training camp practices as defensive coordinator Dan Quinn looks to build a deep rotation.

For Bohanna, Year 2 is about "owning my role as a run stopper and being physical."

"So me, Neville (Gallimore), Osa (Odighizuwa) and all the big guys in there owning our role letting the (line)backers run free and stopping the run," he said. "I love it. … I've been doing it for years. Nothing new. It's my body type."

And McCarthy is also seeing Bohanna start to make strides as a complete defensive tackle.

"I think you're seeing a guy who is really starting to make a move in the area of pass rush, not just the transition pass rush on first and second down," McCarthy said. "I thought Q definitely took a big step against Denver."

