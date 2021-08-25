Rico Dowdle Out For Season; What's Next At RB?

FRISCO, Texas – While he was on the verge of making the 53-man roster for the second straight year, running back Rico Dowdle is instead headed to injured reserve.

A hip injury will end the season before it even started for Dowdle, who was leading the team in rushing this preseason.

Dowdle, a second-year back from South Carolina, had 99 rushing yards on 22 carries, which is also a team-high during the preseason.

Whether or not Dowdle will undergo surgery, he will not be allowed to return to the team this season.

NFL rules state that players must be on the 53-man roster for one day before being moved to the IR-Return list.

The Cowboys were able to get safety Israel Mukuamu back from the Covid-19 protocol list, taking the roster spot of Dowdle.

The team doesn't have to make any more roster moves at the moment because they have players still under protocol.

On Aug. 31, the Cowboys will have to cut the roster down to 53 players.