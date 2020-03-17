Robert Quinn Hits Big PayDay With Chicago Bears

FRISCO, Texas – The exodus of Cowboys defenders continues on the second day of the legal tampering window.

One day after Byron Jones departed for Miami, Robert Quinn has agreed to terms with the Chicago Bears on a five-year, $70 million contract – with $30 million of it fully guaranteed.

It's a big pay day for Quinn after a renaissance season in Dallas. The Cowboys traded a sixth-round draft pick to Miami in exchange for the former All-Pro, and he responded with 11.5 sacks – his highest total since he posted 19 during the 2013 season.

Quinn was one of just a few bright spots on a Dallas defense that struggled with consistency last season. After missing the first two games due to suspension, he was the steadiest member of the Cowboys' pass rush, tallying 34 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 22 quarterback hits to go along with his sack total.

The loss further emphasizes what has seemed obvious throughout the offseason: the Cowboys have quite a bit of work to do to fill out their defense this year.

Losing Jones was long expected for the Cowboys' secondary, but their defensive line doesn't employ much in the way of experience. DeMarcus Lawrence is obviously under contract for the foreseeable future, and he is joined by third-year veteran Dorance Armstrong. Behind them, there's the pair of Joe Jackson and Jalen Jelks, who were Day 3 draft picks just last year.

The Cowboys obviously have time to address the issue. Free agency doesn't officially open until Wednesday, and it will last for several weeks. After that will come the NFL draft.