Training Camp | 2022

Presented by

Running Back Depth Starting to Surface

Aug 15, 2022 at 06:00 PM
Youmans_Kyle-HS22
Kyle Youmans

On-Air Host / Producer

Running-Back-Depth-Starting-to-Surface-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

As camp begins to wrap up in Oxnard, the focus now shifts to Los Angeles for three important days of competition. It's been tough to get a legitimate look at the running back position during the non-tackling sessions, making it difficult to gauge how the depth pieces are performing at the position.

Luckily, this past week in Denver allowed for some more clarity.

There's no surprise at the top of the depth chart with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard leading the way as a dual backfield full of potential. Elliott's power running style and Pollard's electrifying speed complement each other to keep defenses off balance.

However, there is plenty up for grabs behind the dynamic duo as three former undrafted free agents battle for potentially just one roster spot.

Rico Dowdle is the other returner who shined in 15 games as a rookie in 2020 before missing the entire 2021 season due to a hip injury. He also missed some time during minicamp because of a knee injury and another few days of training camp with an illness. When healthy, Dowdle is an explosive back and a special teams contributor that has played well enough to keep his job as the third running back on the depth chart. He still appears to be the front runner for now, but not without a challenge.

Rookie Malik Davis has been a pleasant surprise in Oxnard and controlled the carries while Dowdle missed some time. Davis took full advantage of the extra snaps in practice showing his value as a ball carrier and a receiver out of the backfield. He led the team in rushing with 51 yards on eight carries and was tied for a team-high three receptions for 16 yards as well. Both numbers better than Dowdle's performance against Denver.

Aaron Shampklin has also shown burst as the third tailback in the bunch. His best work came in the joint practice against the Broncos with multiple runs and receptions for first down yardage. The Harvard product finished second on the team with 4.6 yards per carry and continued the momentum he built in Oxnard as a possible option moving forward as well.

Collectively, the ground game tallied 5.0 yards per carry and finished with 141 rushing yards during the preseason opener in Denver. A number that was a credit to the run blocking up front and the strong running from running back position.

With Kellen Moore keen on using two-back sets significantly this season, Elliott and Pollard could be on the field together often. Because of this, the need for a reliable third tailback would be crucial in some early down and red zone scenarios. Making that position on the depth chart even more valuable for whoever emerges.

Related Content

news

Updates: Ferguson Takes Advantage Of More Reps

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Cowboys To Reduce Training Camp Roster To 85

The Cowboys are getting ready to wrap things up in Oxnard before heading to Los Angeles. But before that, the team will cut the roster down to 85 players.

news

Catch-Up: Recapping A Week From Cali to Denver

Check out the big storylines from last week as the Cowboys made big announcements, had injury news, went to Denver and played the first preseason game.

news

Dak, Parsons Among 20+ Players Out vs. Broncos

The Cowboys are keeping more than 20 players out for Saturday's game with the Broncos, mostly for precautionary reasons. To no surprise, Pro Bowl players such as Dak, Parsons, Diggs, Tyron Smith and Zack Martin headline the list.

news

Keeping An Eye On These 8 Players Saturday Night

While most of the big-name players won't be in action Saturday night, that still leaves us with plenty of guys to evaluate. Here are the 8 guys we'll be watching closely.

news

Mick Shots: Spirited Practice Spawns Growth

Yesterday's practice was a chance for some of the Cowboys' young players to grow. Plus, the Dak to Lamb connection is looking good, a coaching connection and more.

news

Notes: Dak, CeeDee Connect; Kearse Status; More

Follow here for the latest Dallas Cowboys news and notes from training camp in Oxnard, Calif.

news

Cowboys Feel the Heat, Catch Breath in Denver

Neville Gallimore and former Roc-A-Fella Records artist Beanie Sigel now have something in common: they can both feel it in the air.

news

Writers React To Cowboys-Broncos Joint Practice

The DallasCowboys.com writers give their impressions of the Cowboys' first work against another team since training camp began.

news

Practice Points: Heated Practice With Broncos

Practice PointsCheck out all the highlights and standouts from Thursday's joint practice between the Cowboys and Broncos in Denver.

news

ESPN's First Take Headed To Frisco For Kickoff Event

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith has never been bashful when it comes to his opinions on the Cowboys. And now, he's going to be get to share them just outside the team's headquarters.

Advertising