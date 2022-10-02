Rush Delivers Again As Dak Makes 'Great Progress'

Prescott is making "great progress" since thumb surgery, Jones said. Almost a week since the stitches were removed, Prescott hasn't yet resumed full, normal throwing, according to Jones, but he was seen making a couple light, very short throws before practice this past Thursday.

"We certainly know that Dak, as we look to the future, that Dak is an ingredient to our success that's really a must. So we all understand that," Jones said.

The exact return date is TBD. Jones would not speculate on the possibility of Prescott being ready as soon as next Sunday against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Jones said the bone doesn't need to be completely healed because of the location of the fracture in his thumb and the plate that doctors inserted during the surgery.

But the primary question yet to be answered is how quickly Prescott can grip and throw the ball normally.