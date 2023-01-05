Cowboys-Commanders: How to Watch & Listen

There's still a lot on the line in Week 18 for the Cowboys, and the Commanders are hoping to play spoiler to what Dallas is trying to achieve at FedEx Stadium in the regular season finale

FRISCO, Texas — Some believed this would be a game the Dallas Cowboys would look to rest starters in, but that's not the case whatsoever. Yes, their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars greatly decreased their odds of repeating as NFC East champs, but it didn't delete them entirely — leading the Cowboys to go full throttle in their win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 17.

And now, as they ready to visit the Washington Commanders, they do so with a shot at stealing away the NFC East throne from the Philadelphia Eagles in the final moments of the regular season, seeing as the Eagles have now dropped two straight and face the Giants who, according to head coach Brian Daboll, will not rest any starters.

The Commanders, however, were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 17, and the Cowboys can't drop from their No. 5 seed which means, technically, Washington has nothing to play for; but Ron Rivera says they'll play to win and hope to go out on a high note.

Beating the Cowboys would definitely serve that purpose.

It's the regular season finale in the NFC East, and both games will take place at the exact same time to keep the suspense sky-high all afternoon, and here's how to tune into the Cowboys side of the war:

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Sunday, Jan. 8

Sunday, Jan. 8 Time : 3:25 p.m. CT

: 3:25 p.m. CT Location: FedEx Stadium (North Englewood, Maryland)

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: FOX 4 DFW (Local), FOX SPORTS (National)

FOX 4 DFW (Local), FOX SPORTS (National) Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth Listen (National) : SiriusXM NFL

: SiriusXM NFL Listen (Spanish) : KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

: KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW::

TV : TBD

: TBD Radio (English) : Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales

: Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez, Carlos Nava

There are still limited tickets available to attend the next home game in-person at AT&T Stadium - click here for the opportunity to see the primetime game live and in-person.

