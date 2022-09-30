Cowboys-Commanders: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

FRISCO, Texas — No quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys has ever started their career with a 4-0 record, and that's unfathomable to consider when you look back at the list of dynamic QBs who took snaps for the franchise since its inception in 1960. This is what Cooper Rush is trying to accomplish on Sunday against the visiting Washington Commanders though, and you'll want to watch and see if history happens.

Of course, for his part, Rush isn't focused on that tidbit whatsoever - instead keyed in on trying to help his dominant defense lead the club to a 3-1 record as the return of Dak Prescott nears, and it's most certainly the defense who'll play a factor against Carson Wentz and Terry McLaurin, amongst others.

And after being humiliated by the Philadelphia Eagles last week to the tune of nine sacks in a losing effort, the Commanders want nothing more than to march into Arlington and use the Cowboys as a possible trampoline to bounce their season back toward the right track.

The two age-old rivals will lock horns in the early slate on Sunday, but do yourself the biggest favor of the week and tune in to see if Micah Parsons and Co. can bully Wentz and if Rush can make the Commanders defense put some respect on his name - all the info you need to catch the action being directly below.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 2

Time: Noon CT

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: FOX 4 DFW (Local), FOX Sports (National)

Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

Listen (National): SiriusXM NFL

Listen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW::

TV: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews

Radio (English): Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Kristi Scales

Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez, Carlos Nava

There are still limited tickets available to attend the game in-person at AT&T Stadium

