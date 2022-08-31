#TBvsDAL

Rush, Grier & Maher Among Practice Squad Signees

Aug 31, 2022 at 01:30 PM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – A day after trimming the roster down to 53 players, the Cowboys are back up to 70 once again.

The Cowboys have nearly filled up their practice squad on Wednesday, just in time for a practice here at The Star.

As expected, veterans such as Cooper Rush and Brett Maher were placed on the squad. Those two are likely to be game-day call-ups by the Cowboys before the Sept. 11 opener with the Bucs. Currently, the Cowboys only have one quarterback (Dak Prescott) and no kicker on the active roster.

Other notable names on the practice squad include backup QB Will Grier, defensive tackle Carlos Watkins and rookie running Malik Davis.

NFL rules allow 16 players to the practice squad, but the Cowboys still get a roster exemption for lineman Isaac Alarcon, who returns for the third season on the NFL's International Pathway Program.

Eventually they will have 17 players, but as of Wednesday, they still have two spots open.

Here's a look at the current list of the Cowboys' practice squad.

  • Cooper Rush, QB
  • Brett Maher, K
  • Carlos Watkins, DT
  • Malik Jefferson, LB
  • Will Grier, QB
  • Sean McKeon, TE
  • Aviante Collins, OT
  • Brandon Smith, WR
  • Tyler Coyle, S
  • Juanyeh Thomas, S
  • Mika Tafua, DE
  • Alec Lindstrom, C
  • Dontario Drummond, WR
  • Malik Davis, RB
  • Isaac Alarcon, G/T

