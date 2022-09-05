Several Players Making Jersey Number Changes

FRISCO, Texas – As expected, the Cowboys are seeing a few players changing jersey numbers as we prepare for Week 1.

With all the roster moves, it opens up different numbers that are being taken left and right.

However, as of Monday's practice, KaVontae Turpin is still wearing No. 2. That will undoubtedly change because cornerback Jourdan Lewis has No. 2 this season. It was initially reported Turpin would move to No. 9 but as of now, that has not occurred. No offensive player has worn No. 9 since Tony Romo. If Turpin doesn't get 9, he'll likely move to No. 16.

Other changes include newly-signed Jason Peters getting No. 71. That moves rookie Matt Waletzko to No. 79.

Here are the rest of the changes: