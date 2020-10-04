Signs Pointing To Hip Surgery For La'el Collins

FRISCO, Texas – Looks like La'el Collins' stay on injured reserve will last much longer than the Cowboys hoped.

The veteran right tackle will have surgery on his injured hip next week that is expected to be season-ending, according to multiple reports.

Collins missed the Cowboys' first three games with a hip injury that sidelined him for most of training camp. He was eligible to return from IR this week, but it became clear that he wasn't close to a return.