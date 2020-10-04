#CLEvsDAL

Signs Pointing To Hip Surgery For La'el Collins

Oct 03, 2020 at 07:37 PM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – Looks like La'el Collins' stay on injured reserve will last much longer than the Cowboys hoped.

The veteran right tackle will have surgery on his injured hip next week that is expected to be season-ending, according to multiple reports.

Collins missed the Cowboys' first three games with a hip injury that sidelined him for most of training camp. He was eligible to return from IR this week, but it became clear that he wasn't close to a return.

There's no official word from the team yet regarding Collins' expected surgery, but team officials indicated earlier this week that it was a possibility. Tuesday, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said Collins and the club were holding out hope that he could manage the injury through rest and rehab.

"The longer you go, the less optimistic you get," Jones told 105.3 The Fan.

Rookie Terence Steele started the first three games at right tackle, but with left tackle Tyron Smith pointing toward a return Sunday against Cleveland, the Cowboys might consider Brandon Knight on the right side. Knight started the last two games at left tackle for Smith (neck) and made one start at right tackle last year for an injured Collins.

"We've just got to make sure that both those guys are ready to play," head coach Mike McCarthy said of Steele and Knight.

Smith is officially listed as questionable for Sunday, but McCarthy said Friday that the Pro Bowl veteran looks "on track" to return.

