Sounding Less Likely Andy Dalton Starts Sunday

So as of now, signs point to rookie Ben DiNucci making his first career start Sunday night in his home state of Pennsylvania.

DiNucci went 2-of-3 for 39 yards against Washington last Sunday and has taken the first-team reps in practice this week. Garrett Gilbert would be the backup quarterback against the Eagles if

Dalton is not available.

McCarthy was asked if it might be possible for Dalton to be active Sunday but not start.