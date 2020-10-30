Sounding Less Likely Andy Dalton Starts Sunday

FRISCO, Texas – As of Friday morning, Andy Dalton has not been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Eagles.
But Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy did not sound optimistic that Dalton, who has been in concussion protocol this week, will be able to start.
"If Andy would practice tomorrow (Saturday), that would be the only chance he'd have to play in the game. As of right now he's not scheduled to practice," McCarthy said.
Speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said he spoke with Dalton on Friday and feels confident the veteran quarterback "should be ready to go next week."
So as of now, signs point to rookie Ben DiNucci making his first career start Sunday night in his home state of Pennsylvania.
DiNucci went 2-of-3 for 39 yards against Washington last Sunday and has taken the first-team reps in practice this week. Garrett Gilbert would be the backup quarterback against the Eagles if
Dalton is not available.
McCarthy was asked if it might be possible for Dalton to be active Sunday but not start.
"I think just like anything you look at all your scenarios, but until he's been cleared by the medical staff we can't really entertain that decision. But that's definitely an option."